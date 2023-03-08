WCC Gonzaga Saint Marys Basketball

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme drives to the basket in the finals of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Gonzaga’s players heard the criticisms this wasn’t the same Bulldogs team that has been among the nation’s elite in recent years, and they even struggled themselves to live up to the program’s enormous expectations.

“There were numerous days where I was not fun to be around,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

The Bulldogs kept working at it, and on Tuesday night, No. 9 Gonzaga sent a message to the rest of the country with a dominant-from-the-start 77-51 victory over No. 16 Saint Mary’s in the championship game of the West Coast Conference Tournament.


