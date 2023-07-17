US Nationals Swimming

Katie Ledecky reacts after winning the women's 1,500-meter freestyle at the U.S. Nationals on July 1 in Indianapolis.

 Associated Press

FUKUOKA, Japan — Retirement isn't anywhere in sight for swimmer Katie Ledecky, one of the greatest freestylers that swimming has ever seen.

Ledecky is preparing with the American team in Singapore for the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, starting on July 23. Speaking with reporters on Saturday, she said she has no plans to step away after the Paris Olympics in a year.

In fact, she keeps rolling on at 26 and may even be around for Los Angeles in 2028.


