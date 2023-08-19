WWCup Australia Sweden Soccer

Sweden players celebrate after scoring against Australia on Saturday in Brisbane, Australia. 

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

BRISBANE, Australia — Nobody beats Sweden on the rebound from a Women's World Cup semifinal loss. Not even the tournament hosts.

The Swedish women extended their perfect record in World Cup third-place matches to four, with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring Saturday in a clinical 2-0 win over Australia.

"It feels amazing. We showed from minute one, we were the better team," Rolfo said. "We deserve this medal."


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you