Boston Marathon Bombing The Echoes

Adrianne Haslet, right, cries as Shalane Flanagan, left, comforts her following their finish in the Boston Marathon on April 18, 2022. 

 Associated Press

BOSTON — She didn't even know the Boston Marathon was going on when she wandered out for a walk along Boylston Street. Nor could she understand why someone would run 26.2 miles for "a statement necklace and a banana."

Then, Adrianne Haslet says, "My life changed."

The ballroom dancer was standing next to the second of two pressure-cooker bombs that exploded among the spectators watching the finish of the 2013 race. Three were killed and nearly 300 others wounded. Seventeen people lost limbs in the blast. Haslet was one of them.


Tags

