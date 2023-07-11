Spurs Trail Blazers Basketball

Spurs center Victor Wembanyama shoots over Justin Minaya of the Trail Blazers during a game on Sunday in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

LAS VEGAS — Victor Wembanyama's first, and likely last, Summer League is over.

The San Antonio Spurs said Monday that they have seen all they needed from the No. 1 pick in this year's draft and won't play him during their remaining games in Las Vegas.

Wembanyama's final numbers from two games: 36 points, 20 rebounds, eight blocks and three assists on 41% shooting from the floor. He played about 54 minutes.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you