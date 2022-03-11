BOISE, Idaho—RaeQuan Battle doesn’t shy away from the big moments.
In the second half of Friday’s Big Sky semifinal game against Weber State, the sophomore guard was sent to the foul line a dozen times. He made 11 shots.
He hit two to give the Bobcats a four-point lead with 25 seconds left. And after a Wildcats bucket on the other end, Battle was sent to the line where he missed the first and made the second.
That one shot he didn’t get could have spelled doom, as the Wildcats had two chances at a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds. But ultimately, Battle was surrounded by teammates joyously celebrating a 69-66 win at Idaho Central Arena.
The Bobcats made just one field goal in the final 7 minutes, 34 seconds of the game. All of Battle’s foul shots filled the offensive void down the stretch as MSU dispatched Weber State and advanced to the Big Sky Conference Championship game for the second consecutive season.
“I’ve always dreamed of these moments,” Battle said, recalling the game-winning 3-pointer he hit last Saturday to beat Northern Colorado. “To have the boys I love come and hug me after a game, it’s a dream come true. This is why we play. This is exactly why we play.”
Battle finished with a team-high 17 points with a 13 of 14 mark from the foul line. He was 2 of 4 from the field, and he had two rebounds.
Several members of the Bobcats remember losing in last season’s title game to Eastern Washington. That experience has served as a motivator ever since.
“We talk about it all the time,” head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “I don’t shy away from talking about a championship. That’s what you have to do. I came here to play for championships. I didn’t come here to make the tournament. That’s not good enough. I know our players are good enough to (win the championship).”
The top-seeded Bobcats (26-7) have one more game remaining to prove it. They will face the winner of Friday’s other semifinal — either Northern Colorado or Portland State — at 6 p.m. Saturday. The result of that game was not available by deadline.
The Bobcats earned that opportunity by overcoming a 37-31 Weber State halftime lead. The Wildcats (21-12) led by as many as eight points in the first half.
“That’s how they come out,” Sprinkle said. “When they get going offensively they’re tough to stop.”
Koby McEwen led that charge with 10 points, while Dontay Bassett and Seikou Sisoho Jawara each scored nine. Dillon Jones scored seven.
MSU point guard Xavier Bishop hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first half to score 12 points by halftime. He finished with 14, but his early efforts buoyed the Bobcats early.
“If he doesn’t get it going, we’re in trouble,” Sprinkle said. “He started hitting some of those 3s and got us back into the game by being aggressive. Everybody else’s confidence grew from there.”
The Wildcats shot 57.7% in the first half but just 28.6% in the second. The reversal of fortunes extended to MSU as well, but in a more positive way. The Bobcats shot 42.9% in the first 20 minutes and then 60% after halftime.
Fourth-seeded Weber State stifled fifth-seeded Montana for much of their contest during Thursday’s quarterfinals. MSU’s players expected a similar challenge. They received it but eventually found space to operate.
“We knew they would try to get us back after what we did to them at their place,” guard Amin Adamu said, referencing MSU’s 78-57 win in Ogden, Utah, on Feb. 5. “We knew everything was going to be tough. We knew we had to match their intensity. We didn’t come out as aggressive as we should, but we found a way.”
Adamu finished 7 of 10 from the field for 15 points. Joining Battle off the bench, freshman forward Great Osobor had 10 points, five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal. Jubrile Belo was limited to six points and five rebounds while playing on a right knee injury. Osobor, though, has filled in well in the last week at that position.
“He’s been phenomenal,” Sprinkle said. “Scoring down there, his energy, he had a couple great blocks today and big-time rebounds. When he gets moving down on that block, he’s got a really good feel. His scoring has been huge for our team.”
It was Osobor who hit a short baseline shot with 1:41 left to give MSU a 66-64 lead, marking MSU’s last field goal of the game.
Twice in the second half, Battle was fouled on 3-pointers, and in both instances he made all three foul shots. After Osobor’s field goal, nobody scored until Battle hit a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left.
Jones added a layup on the other end to get back within two points. Battle then split his final foul shots with 14 seconds remaining. McEwen missed a step-back 3-pointer on the next possession. The ball bounced out to Jones on the perimeter, and he missed another 3-pointer. The ball was knocked around as time expired.
MSU’s defense was much improved in the second half as Bassett and Sisoho Jawara were held to a combined two points. Jones had 11 in the second half to finish with 18, and McEwen had seven after halftime to finish with 17, but he was 3 of 11 shooting overall and he hit nine foul shots.
Battle said he got sick on Sunday, one day after his long 3-pointer beat Northern Colorado in Bozeman. He vomited several times in the days leading up to the tournament, but he hasn’t let that slow him down. He had 10 points on Thursday against Sacramento State and then followed it up with a cool hand down the stretch against Weber.
“That doesn’t hold me back,” he said. “My mom raised me as a warrior, so when the team needs me I’m ready to go. All of us being together and having each other’s back helped me prepare for the games.”