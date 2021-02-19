Belgrade earned two cross-county victories this week.
On Friday night, the Panthers won at Bozeman 58-18. This was a day after Belgrade was victorious against Gallatin 41-33 at home.
Raiden Kline (fall at 285 pounds), Logan Linn (fall at 170), Hunter Rowan (major decision at 160), Colter Lindsley (fall at 152) and Mason Gutenberger (fall at 126) earned wins for Belgrade. Bozeman’s Avery Allen (145 pounds), Dawkin Schmidt (132) and Jack Montoya (120) all won with pins.
In the Panthers’ win over Gallatin, Colton Gutenberger (113 pounds), Mason Gutenberger (126), Carter Schmidt (138), Oden Currier (145), Rowan (160), Linn (170) and Xaden Cunningham (205) earned wins for Belgrade.
Gallatin’s Isaiah Christensen (103 pounds), Dean Christie (120), Eli Vanderpool (132), Felix Petersen (152), Aidan Martin (182) and Oakley Woody (285) won their matchups.
