Gallatin’s Oakley Woody let out a triumphant roar after his pin in the heavyweight match. Bozeman’s Eli Frisino held on at 103 against Talan Trettin for a 12-2 major decision — Frisino’s first win over Trettin this season.
The energy for every match in Bozeman and Gallatin’s dual to close out the regular season Thursday was explosive.
"It was a good crowd and our two teams are really tight in competition,” Bozeman coach Sean Dellwo said. “This proved it in the last two meets, unfortunately coming out on the bad side of it. But you know what, I wouldn’t rather have it anywhere else. It’s really good energy, it’s good for the town, it’s good for wrestling.”
Gallatin came out on top 42-34, with the final two matches — the heavyweight and 103-pound bouts — playing key roles. Woody’s win in particular was crucial, with the Gallatin wrestler pinning Bozeman’s Hudson Wiens in 5 minutes, 14 seconds.
“I was excited for Oakley,” Gallatin head coach Nate Laslovich said. “I was excited about the way he competed, his heart, the way he fought. I thought he did a great job.”
Woody’s win gave Gallatin a decisive 42-30 lead at the time. Yet, Frisino’s decision — which closed out the dual — could have played an even bigger role had it come earlier in the night. Regardless, Dellwo was impressed with Frisino’s effort.
“That’s a couple of things — one, it’s good for us as far as divisional seedings go, and number two that was huge for the dual,” Dellwo said. “If we have that, then maybe that in that heavyweight match it gives us enough momentum to win that dual.”
Frisino’s match was also the lone match to come down to a decision. The next-closest result was at 138 pounds, with Bozeman’s Dawkin Schmidt pinning Kameron Amende in 5:34.
“Kameron Amende is a great wrestler,” Dellwo said. “He wrestles tough in all positions and he’s physical. And Dawkin just did a really good job of grinding it out and just staying at his pace and keeping going.”
Bozeman also picked up wins with Elijah Carrol (126 pounds) pinning Lily Schultz in 1:37, Jack Montoya (132) pinning Elon Rowley in 1:14, Avery Allen (145) pinning Cooper McGovern in 3:37 and Gavin Millard (182) pinning Aiden Matosich in 1:00.
For Gallatin, the Raptors secured wins by forfeit with Isaiah Christiansen (113 pounds), Felix Peterson (160), Landry Cooley (170) and Tyler Conrad (205). Tillman Bartholomew (152) also picked up a win over Jake Adams in 3:41, and Dean Christie (120) won by fall against Eric Hamberg in 2:57.
On the girls’ side, Gallatin’s Ashlynn Cataldo (103 pounds) won by fall against Lauren Steele in 1:38, and Trinity Brackett (126 pounds) pinned Kaitlyn Thorn in 4:47. Bozeman’s Matteah Jones (170 pounds) also won by 9-4 decision against Maria Matosich.
Laslovich said that intensity and high energy was pivotal for the Raptor’s win Thursday, despite some individuals maybe not coming out on top.
“You just want to make sure everybody’s fired up. I just told them (afterwards), ‘A lot of those matches were different than the last dual and at the end of the day, it’s a team game,'” Laslovich said. “You’ve got to play like a team. And just because you lose, it doesn’t mean much.”
Gallatin and Bozeman will next compete at the Eastern AA Divisional meet Feb. 4-5. Bozeman will host the meet as well.
“The good thing about not wrestling this weekend is we can get a little bit (more) healthy,” Dellwo said. “Then we’re going to grind next week. We’re going to hit it hard and build our conditioning because the Eastern AA Divisional tournament is the hardest (Divisional) in the state.”