The Montana High School Association announced on Friday that Class AA will now have a state tournament format in basketball.
The tournaments will be in Great Falls at Four Seasons Arena on March 10-13. The classification had previously requested for a state playoff format, similar to the one used for volleyball in the fall, for basketball.
The MHSA also announced the Class AA wrestling meet will be at Kalispell Flathead High on March 5-6.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.