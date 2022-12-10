Let the news come to you

Chronicle Staff

Bozeman junior Gena Pannell and sophomore Kaitlyn Thorn both earned third-place finishes in the Flathead Girls Invitational Tournament in Kalispell Saturday to open their wrestling seasons.

Pannell placed third in the 138-pound bracket, finishing with a 5-1 record. After losing to Conrad sophomore Serena Henry by fall (34 seconds) in the first round, Pannell bounced back with a win over Polson freshman Nizhoni Haynes (fall, 0:25).


