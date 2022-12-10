Bozeman junior Gena Pannell and sophomore Kaitlyn Thorn both earned third-place finishes in the Flathead Girls Invitational Tournament in Kalispell Saturday to open their wrestling seasons.
Pannell placed third in the 138-pound bracket, finishing with a 5-1 record. After losing to Conrad sophomore Serena Henry by fall (34 seconds) in the first round, Pannell bounced back with a win over Polson freshman Nizhoni Haynes (fall, 0:25).
She then pinned her way through the tournament, earning wins over Flathead senior Audree Kushner (0:28) and Billings West sophomore Brooklynn Stensland (1:14). Pannell later defeated Columbia Falls sophomore Sheridan Black in the third place match (1:19).
Thorn placed third in the 145-pound A bracket with a record of 4-1. She started off the tournament with a loss to Butte freshman Mattie Stepan (8-5 decision) and a bye in the next round. Thorn then defeated Browning senior Aubriana Momberg (fall, 0:57) and West sophomore Gracie Tolman (fall, 0:50).
That set up a rematch with Stepan in the consolation semifinals. This time, Thorn won by 8-1 decision. She then defeated Plains-Hot Springs senior Lillian MacDonald (5-0 decision) in the third place match.
