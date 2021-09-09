Gallatin volleyball convinced of potential following close 5-set loss to Billings West By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Sep 9, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Gallatin sophomore Addie Swanson (left) and senior Keaton Lynn block a spike by Billings West's Kaitlin Grossman on Thursday at Gallatin High School. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Gallatin senior Ryann Eddins prepares to serve against Billings West on Thursday at Gallatin High School. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Gallatin senior Molly O'Connor goes for a dig against Billings West on Thursday at Gallatin High School. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Gallatin head coach Ashley Obstar cheers on her team during a match against Billings West on Thursday at Gallatin High School. Gallatin and Billings West seemed destined for five sets from the beginning.Extended runs were hard to come by Thursday evening, and there was almost no room for error in a match that featured 40 ties.The Golden Bears found just a bit more good fortune as the contest grew older, though. They ultimately claimed a 3-2 win following two hours of hysteria and remarkably even play at the Raptors' gymnasium. Billings West won by set scores of 25-27, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12.Gallatin head coach Ashley Obstar said last season's team was built primarily on a foundation of hustle and fundamentals. Despite Thursday’s loss dropping the team to 3-4 this year, both tenets have clearly carried over.“It is really hard to go neck-and-neck with a team and still go all out on your swings, all out on your defense, and that is really where I saw that all-out hustle, when it was back and forth,” Obstar said. “Neither team really got on that many runs, and that’s when you have to dig deep and focus on every single point.”The Raptors won the first of many battles in the first set, warding off a set point after trailing 25-24. Keaton Lynn recorded a block at the net to force a tie, and West’s Sydney Pierce followed with a hitting error to give Gallatin the slim lead. Gallatin’s Taylor Speake ripped a kill over the net that was tipped out of bounds, giving the first set to the Raptors.The teams split the next two sets with hardly any dropoff in competitiveness.“I’m so proud of our girls because we fought so hard,” Gallatin senior libero Molly O’Connor said. “It sucks to lose in five, but also you can’t be mad at a game like that. We gave them a run for their money, and it’s always fun to play a game that close.”In the fourth set, the teams traded points until finding themselves level at 11-11. West won the next point and stayed ahead for good on its way to the largest winning margin of the night — just six points. For as much hustle as Obstar saw from the team, Gallatin’s defense waxed and waned at times. Serve-receive situations were not always flawless, and occasional miscues in defensive readiness helped keep West close.“Either it was miscommunication or not being at the right spot on the court, it makes a really large impact on a game like that,” Obstar said.In the fifth set, Gallatin held leads of 3-1 and 8-6 but couldn’t create any more separation than that. After West tied the set 8-8, Kate Neinaber recorded her fourth service ace of the match to give the Golden Bears (6-0) a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.“When we got ahead, it was because our serving was really aggressive,” Obstar said while noting the same was true for West.Throughout the match, Gallatin had no shortage of offensive options. Setter Addie Swanson collected 53 assists as she routinely found teammates for scoring opportunities. Makyah Albrecht led the way with 17 kills, and Ryann Eddins followed with 13. Lynn had nine kills and four blocks, and Cadence Lundgren supplied nine kills with five blocks.O'Connor had eight digs, and Swanson led with three aces.On the other side, Pierce recorded 15 kills and four blocks, Kourtney Grossman tallied 16 kills and Kaitlin Grossman had 18 kills.Following such an even match to open conference play, Obstar was convinced of her team's ceiling."Knowing we have the potential to beat any team, that's what we got out of this match," she said. "Even with a loss, we can trust in ourselves, trust in our teammates that we really have the ability to beat any team." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 