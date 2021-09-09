Bozeman volleyball stays undefeated with five-set win over Billings Senior By Chronicle Staff Sep 9, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman stayed undefeated on Thursday with a five-set home win against Billings Senior.The Hawks (7-0) won the first two sets easily, by 25-8 and 25-13 margins, respectively. The Broncs responded by winning the third and fourth sets by 25-22 scores. Senior challenged further in the decisive set, pushing Bozeman before the home team finally won 17-15. Bozeman’s Clara Fox and Jenavieve Lynch each notched five service aces. The Hawks had 13 total for the match. Carissa Stratman led the team with 16 kills, and Lynch followed with 11. Fox also had 27 assists.Bria Isley tallied three blocks, four kills and two aces. Kira Tedesco led with 12 digs. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Kill Clara Fox Sport Senior Win Set Bria Isley Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets