Early in the process of signing up her daughter for Sand Recruits, a service that helps beach volleyball players find college opportunities, Michelle Steinke-Baumgard hit a roadblock.
“When they asked ‘What state are you from?’ Montana wasn't even a choice,” she said. “We're not even on the radar.”
No, Montana doesn’t have the most traditional beaches, but that doesn’t mean the sport doesn’t exist here. Sand volleyball has slowly gained a foothold in the state, and Bozeman is leading that growth.
As an extension of Big Sky Volleyball, a popular indoor club, the Big Sky Beach program is currently in its third year. The brainchild of head coach John-Henry Anderson, Big Sky Beach started with about 35 players in 2021. Last year, that number increased to 50. This year, Anderson is coaching 55 middle school- and high school-aged players (and has a waitlist of at least 10 more).
Anderson felt compelled to start a beach team because of messaging from USA Volleyball, the sport's governing body.
“The idea is that we need to get these kids playing earlier,” Anderson said.
According to sportsrecruits.com, there are 197 beach programs at all levels of college competition (NCAA Division I leads with 71), but Anderson said “hundreds of scholarships” go unused “because nobody plays beach volleyball.”
By starting Big Sky Beach, Anderson hopes Montana players could one day fill some of those slots. And even if not, Anderson can tell by his sign-up numbers that there is an appetite for beach volleyball. Further, he and fellow coaches can see the skill development among previously indoor-only players.
Despite its success to this point, Big Sky Beach is also running into an access roadblock.
There simply aren’t enough sand volleyball courts in Bozeman to accommodate this growing game. Though that may not be the case for long.
Coming soon
Big Sky Beach received a boon to its hopes for more space recently, as the Bozeman City Commission voted on July 11 to approve its 2024 fiscal year budget.
Included in that nearly $318 million budget was a line item of $275,000 labeled as a Park Improvement Grant. According to Addi Jadin, a park planning and development manager with the City, the grant is not something Bozeman plans for every year as part of its parks budget. Rather, it’s used when partnering with a local organization that can provide some kind of donation toward a certain project.
In this case, Anderson applied for — and was granted — four net systems from the Evergreen Region of USA Volleyball. At about $5,000 each, that saves roughly $20,000 toward the cost of installing new courts. Jadin expects about $80,000 of the Park Improvement Grant to facilitate the creation of four sand volleyball courts at Bozeman Pond, near the Gallatin Valley Mall.
“It's easiest for us to expand an existing facility because we're not necessarily changing the programming of the park,” Jadin said. “We're just enhancing something that already exists, so it just kind of makes sense for that spot.”
Jadin said about a dozen parents and players wrote to the City Commission to advocate for support of new volleyball courts. That engagement with the community was vital, Jadin said.
“There was a clear need, and we analyzed how many volleyball courts we need per capita. The general way that’s looked at is per 1,000 residents. We saw we were deficient,” she said. “And then we looked at areas of town that were suitable to grow the sport and had good access, especially for parents dropping kids off without causing too much disturbance.”
Anderson and Jadin initially hoped the courts could be in place as early as this fall, but because of some delays with construction materials — namely, 90 tons of sand — next spring is more likely.
Until the courts are actually built, Anderson will remain “cautiously optimistic” about that timeline. But he recognizes and appreciates the City’s investment in this sport.
“It’s huge for the club,” he said. “In an ideal world, you can have 12 kids on a court. That’s 48 kids at a practice. That would be pretty cool.”
Convenience and practicality
Until those courts come to be, Anderson’s athletes are split among two locations in the summer. The younger players go for two hours in the morning twice a week at two courts at Glen Lake Rotary Park. The older players practice for two hours in the afternoons those same days at a backyard sand court of a friend of Anderson’s.
While Anderson appreciates the hospitality of a private court, it underscores the need for more public options.
Two sand courts currently exist at Bozeman Pond, but they are not in good shape, Anderson said. Since the founding of Big Sky Beach, the program has arranged to use the Glen Lake courts. His younger players started practicing there in the afternoons, but it was not a perfect arrangement.
“It’s a circus down here,” Anderson said, thinking of the confrontations he’s had with high school and college students, and sometimes drunk adults, who didn't like being kicked off the courts he had reserved.
He recently opted for morning practices, which has worked better. But he is still limited by space.
Anderson, a physical therapist and co-owner of APRS Physical Therapy, would love to have all of his athletes on a cluster of courts at one time so he could easily roam around and offer guidance. It would also open up his schedule considerably.
Beyond that, four courts all at one location would give Bozeman the opportunity to host multi-team events.
“I’m not pushing tournaments here because you can’t run a good tournament on two courts,” Anderson said.
Currently, Missoula is the only other city in Montana with a youth beach volleyball program, according to Anderson — as well as a number of courts suitable for tournaments. So most weekends in the summer, Big Sky Beach players head west.
Having more courts in town would cut down on travel and give local players more consistent practice time. And with tournaments in town, Anderson figures Bozeman hotels and restaurants could benefit from out-of-town players and families staying a night or two.
When Big Sky Beach players aren’t going to Missoula for tournaments, they’re going to Seattle or Spokane, Washington; Seaside, Oregon; or a number of places in Florida or California.
“You really have to be able to go other places and find partners or else you don’t get the exposure and, more importantly, you don’t get to play,” Steinke-Baumgard said during a July phone call from California where her daughter Addy was playing in a tournament. “These girls they’re playing in California right now, they play every day or they play every weekend, and our girls are playing for two months. So it’s hard to compete. And we don’t have the space. The two courts down at the ponds are not enough. We definitely could use a lot more.”
Aside from the club team, new courts would also benefit a number of adult beach volleyball players in town.
Before the City Commission voted to add the courts, youth players were hopeful that their pleas would be heard.
“I think it would help a lot because you could get more people practicing,” said Taylor Johnson, a rising eighth grader at Sacajawea Middle School who has played beach volleyball for three years. “And also in order for us to go to a tournament, we have to go to Missoula or somewhere out of state, but being able to host a tournament here would be really special. Getting more people out and practicing and learning the game of beach would be awesome.”
A different game
Just three years in, Big Sky Beach has created a few converts — players who thought they’d always compete indoors who now want to play in sand.
“I started beach two years ago, and I fell in love with it,” said Sofia Kimmel, a rising junior at Bozeman High. “It’s a whole different perspective of volleyball.”
The beach version, indeed, is in many ways different from indoors.
For starters, the court is smaller. Indoors, players have about 900 square feet to cover on their side of the net; outdoors, that figure drops to under 700 square feet. Indoors, there are six-person teams, but just two players make up outdoor teams.
Because of the smaller team size, positional versatility is paramount. Some indoor players don’t serve or set or hit. In sand, players need to feel comfortable with all skills while having fewer teammates to rely on.
There is also the added complication of the ground giving away each time a player takes a step.
“It’s obviously a lot harder to move,” Johnson said. “You have to be more in shape to move in beach. That makes it really fun. It’s a lot harder, and also you only have two people on the court instead of six compared to indoor, so it’s just you and your partner out there, so you have to fight for each other.”
The rigors of the outdoor game, by all accounts, have improved players’ abilities once they’re back inside.
“You will be so much faster and your vertical will change because indoor you’re just on a hard surface, but in beach you have to really get up there because of the sand and how it brings you down,” Kimmel said. “It helps with passing because you only have two people. You have more space on the court to take care of, even though the court is smaller.”
Added Anderson: “Jumping out of sand is so exceptionally challenging versus hardwood. The parents are noticing that they look stronger, they're jumping higher. I think their volleyball IQ goes way up.”
Steinke-Baumgard said her daughter Addy initially signed up for beach in hopes of becoming a better indoor player.
“The beach, in and of itself, makes for such a better athlete all around,” Steinke-Baumgard said. “Just the way you read the court, the way you have to move, the stamina, all the things that are required.”
She added that fellow parents have also become quick fans of the outdoor game and its amenities: sunshine, no whistles, less screaming and more comfortable seating than a gymnasium’s bleachers.
“It's a completely different feel and vibe than indoor. It’s very relaxed,” Steinke-Baumgard said. “It's a neat energy that comes with beach.”
Lifetime activity
After being unable to list Montana as her location on Sand Recruits, Addy Steinke instead said she was from Idaho (a state with more youth programs and two collegiate teams). But her mother said Montana became an option on the platform about a week later — a sign that Montana’s beach clubs had been acknowledged.
It’s a modest step forward for the game’s presence in the state, but it’s a step nonetheless. More time will only help with that, and so will more courts.
While the courts in Bozeman may not be installed until 2024, beach volleyball has proven it can grow here even without the best of circumstances (and without the recognition nationally). Big Sky Beach players have qualified for, and competed well at, national tournaments despite being from one of the most unlikely places to even have the sport.
That success and the sheer number of players Anderson has showing up for practices are encouraging signs for the game’s future in Bozeman.
Anderson considers beach volleyball a “lifetime activity,” and it’s clear so far that many of his players agree.
The majority of Big Sky Beach players are girls, and some are already looking at college opportunities. Kimmel considers herself part of that group.
“The competition was insane,” she said, recalling a Seattle tournament in June, “and I was thinking about it, and I’d really like to play beach volleyball in college instead of indoor.
“I love the community. Coach Anderson, he’s probably one of the best coaches I’ve had. He makes me want to play volleyball every day. I want to come to these practices because they’re so fun and they help improve my skills.”
Steinke-Baumgard said Addy also is only focusing on an outdoor future.
“She has no interest in indoor (for college),” Steinke-Baumgard said. “She wants to be a beach player.”
Big Sky Beach’s girls players will find more collegiate opportunities than boys. Sand volleyball is not a men’s sport in college beyond club teams — though indoor volleyball is an option. The lack of more formal sand opportunities right after high school hasn’t stopped boys from playing with the Big Sky teams, though.
Steinke-Baumgard signed up her son Matthew — an incoming freshman at Bozeman High — to play the first year because Addy was going anyway. This year, he asked to play and doesn’t want to miss practice.
“I just love that my kid who loves electronics and loves to stare at a screen is willing to get outside and play on the beach,” Steinke-Baumgard said. “He forgets about all of those technology things for a couple of hours and gets into nature, in the sunshine, and gets his feet on the ground.”
Beach volleyball, still just three years old in Bozeman, has a long way to go to cut into the larger market share of outdoor summer activities. But the game has proven to be popular, inclusive and accessible. And for certain players, it can serve as a pathway to college or simply a lifetime hobby.
The city’s investment in the sport should only help its visibility.
“More people playing, it would help the sport grow a lot,” Johnson said. “Not only in Bozeman, but around the state.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.