The Bozeman, Gallatin and Belgrade track and field teams competed at the Skor-Dekam Invitational in Helena Saturday.
Gallatin’s girls team placed second in the team standings with 134 points. Junior Tesse Kamps placed first in both the discus (111 feet, 11 inches) and the shot put (38-6.25). Sophomore Claire Rutherford placed first in both the 1,600 meters (personal-best 5 minutes, 6.10 seconds) and the 3,200 meters (11.48.19). Sophomore Isabel Ross placed first in the 800 meters (2:18.96).
In the 400 meters, senior Olivia Collins placed first (personal-best 58.76 seconds) and senior Ashlyn Graham placed third (personal-best 1:00.67). Junior Cadence Ferreira placed second in the 100 meters (13.25 seconds). Freshman Anita Black placed second in the 110-meter hurdles (personal-best 16.60 seconds).
Sophomore Ava Dierolf placed third in the javelin (110-04). The 4x100 relay of Ferreira, Graham, Collins and junior Natalia Antonucci placed first (49.51 seconds) and the 4x400 relay of Graham, Collins, freshman Avé Odegard and junior Auna Flohr placed first (4:05.74) as well.
On the boys side, the Raptors placed third in the team standings with 93 points. Senior Carson Steckelberg placed second in the 3,200 meters (season-best 9:50.93) and third in the 1,600 meters (season-best 4:28.06). Junior Nash Coley placed second in both the 110-meter (14.99 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 38.66 seconds).
Senior Garrett Dahlke placed second in the 400 meters (personal-best 50.13 seconds) and sophomore Jack Murray placed second in the shot put (51-03). Junior Ryan Nansel placed third in the long jump (20-4) and senior Eddie Williams placed third in the discus (personal-best 137-11).
The 4x100 relay of freshman Carter Dahlke, freshman Louis Kamps, junior Osker Patterson and Coley placed second (43.30 seconds). The 4x400 relay of Kamps, Coley, Patterson and Garrett Dahlke placed third (3:32.02).
The Bozeman girls placed third in the team standings with 87.5 points. Senior Clara Fox placed first in the javelin (131-01) and third in the discus (97-11). Senior Luci McCormick placed second in the 1,600 meters (5:21.53) and junior Natalie Nicholas placed second in the 3,200 meters (season-best 12:28.09).
Senior Tyra Opperman placed second in the javelin (112-06) and sophomore Macey Primrose placed third in the 100 meters (personal-best 13.34 seconds). Sophomore Hadley Brown placed third in the 800 meters (season-best 2:26.57). The 4x100 relay of sophomore Maya Bossenbrook, senior Eliza Smith, freshman Scotland Jones and Primrose placed second (50.78 seconds) as well.
On the boys side, the Hawks placed sixth as a team with 36 points. Freshman Christian Landers placed first in the 800 meters (personal-best 2:02.22). Junior Oak Sullivan placed first in the long jump (personal-best 42-08) and second in the triple jump (personal-best 21-02).
For Belgrade, the girls placed sixth with 31 points. Junior Josie Blazina placed first in the triple jump (personal-best 34-5.25) and junior Grace Stewart placed second in the 800 meters (personal-best 2:20.41). Junior Taylor Simon placed third in the shot put (season-best 35-9.50).
On the boys side, the Panthers placed seventh with 33.5 points. Junior Beau Kastner placed second in the javelin (149-01) and junior Aidan Brown placed third in the 800 meters (personal-best 2:02.71). Freshman Wilson Schmidt placed third in the 3,200 meters (personal-best 10:01.88).
Bozeman, Gallatin and Belgrade will all next compete at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet in Laurel on Tuesday.
Brown, Neil compete at Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays
After now growing accustomed to out-of-state meets, Bozeman senior Weston Brown and junior Nathan Neil competed at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays in Portland, Oregon, this weekend.
Brown placed 12th in the Elite mile (4:09.91) and 15th in the Enroute 1,500 meters (3:54.34). Neil placed 13th in the Elite mile (4:10.05) and 17th in the Enroute 1,500 meters (3:54.56).
