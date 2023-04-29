Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman, Gallatin and Belgrade track and field teams competed at the Skor-Dekam Invitational in Helena Saturday.

Gallatin’s girls team placed second in the team standings with 134 points. Junior Tesse Kamps placed first in both the discus (111 feet, 11 inches) and the shot put (38-6.25). Sophomore Claire Rutherford placed first in both the 1,600 meters (personal-best 5 minutes, 6.10 seconds) and the 3,200 meters (11.48.19). Sophomore Isabel Ross placed first in the 800 meters (2:18.96).

In the 400 meters, senior Olivia Collins placed first (personal-best 58.76 seconds) and senior Ashlyn Graham placed third (personal-best 1:00.67). Junior Cadence Ferreira placed second in the 100 meters (13.25 seconds). Freshman Anita Black placed second in the 110-meter hurdles (personal-best 16.60 seconds).


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you