With the only indoor regulation pool of its size in the entire state, the Bozeman Barracudas Swim Club once again hosted the annual State Long Course Swim Meet this past weekend as the exterior renovations continue on Bozeman's Swim Center facility.
The meet hosted approximately 300 swimmers and their families from communities across the state to compete for individual and team championships. Swimmers ranged from 6 to 20 years old for this state meet. All swimmers had to pre-qualify to compete.
“Our club rallies a massive amount of volunteer hours to pull off this meet and give kids from Montana the opportunity to shine in a sport they truly love,” said Megan Belasco, mother of three Barracuda swimmers and a member of the Board of Directors. “Swimming is usually a sport that you think of as an individual sport, but man, it sure takes all of us working together as a team to pull off a meet like this for the kids.”
The Barracudas placed first with a combined team score of 2,057 points. On the boys side, the Barracudas placed first with 940 points, and the team placed second on the girls side with 1,117 points. Billings Aquatic placed first in the girls team standings with 1,217.5 points.
"We coaches looked across the pool and then at each other, tears in our eyes," Belasco said. "This was what we have been working for all year, not the win, but the formation of a team, every member valuing, respecting, and appreciating each other, and celebrating their accomplishment together."
The margin between first and second in the combined team scores was incredibly narrow, with the Barracudas edging out Billings Aquatic 2,057 to 2,050.5. With team standings being that close, "every single person mattered," Belasco said.
"Every race, every legal turn, every good relay exchange, every single event (made a difference)," Belasco added. "Every encouraging word, every afternoon of rest, every sip of water, every early bedtime, every healthy meal.
"And not just that day, but for an entire season. One less teammate, one less race, and our swimmers would have lost the experience of that incredible moment."
Seventy-five Barracuda swimmers qualified for the state meet, with 64 competing at state. The Barracudas have been posting personal-best times all season, even claiming state records. Twenty-three current state record holders from their team swam this weekend, including 11 local male state record holders and 12 local women state record holders, three of whom have committed to Division I swimming programs.
In order to staff the meet with lifeguards during the week and over the weekend, the City of Bozeman closed the Bogert Pool and reallocated available staff hours. With a shortage of lifeguards this summer, the Swim Center has been staffed for team practices in the morning, and Bogert Pool has been open weekday afternoons. Both facilities are closed on the weekends.
As continued progress is made on the exterior of the Swim Center, it will close Aug. 1 to Sept. 19 to repair the roof. For more information about pool schedules, visit the city's website.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.