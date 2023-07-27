Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

With the only indoor regulation pool of its size in the entire state, the Bozeman Barracudas Swim Club once again hosted the annual State Long Course Swim Meet this past weekend as the exterior renovations continue on Bozeman's Swim Center facility.

The meet hosted approximately 300 swimmers and their families from communities across the state to compete for individual and team championships. Swimmers ranged from 6 to 20 years old for this state meet. All swimmers had to pre-qualify to compete.

“Our club rallies a massive amount of volunteer hours to pull off this meet and give kids from Montana the opportunity to shine in a sport they truly love,” said Megan Belasco, mother of three Barracuda swimmers and a member of the Board of Directors. “Swimming is usually a sport that you think of as an individual sport, but man, it sure takes all of us working together as a team to pull off a meet like this for the kids.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you