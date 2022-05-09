An explosive third inning proved to be the difference as Bozeman softball fell to Billings Senior 10-0 Friday.
It was close early, with the Broncs holding a 1-0 lead at the end of the second inning. But Senior started to pull away with a five-run third inning. The Broncs later added another four runs in the fifth inning to end the game.
Senior Hollis Baker led Senior with one hit, three RBIs and a run scored. Senior Alexis Harris, senior Kennedy Venner and freshman Viennah Meyer added another two RBIs each. Senior Darby Mayo scored three runs and junior Vianca Martin scored two.
Bozeman (4-7) was held to one hit on the day, with junior Anna Toth getting on base.
Meanwhile, Gallatin softball suffered a 19-0 loss to Billings West Friday.
The Golden Bears wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, with three runs in the first inning and nine runs in the second. West added another seven runs in the third inning.
Senior Marleigh Nieto led West with three hits, six RBIs and two runs scored. Junior Brooke Thompson and sophomore Lileigh Nieto added three RBIs each. Sophomore Mya Boos also scored three runs.
Gallatin (2-9) was held to two hits, with freshmen Maddie Coleman and Addie Bleile getting on base. The Raptors also committed three errors.
