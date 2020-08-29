As he drove by a park and saw kids playing soccer, Hunter Terry began to reflect.
The Bozeman boys soccer head coach realized the benefits of Montana high school sports continuing during the coronavirus pandemic. These kids, he thought, are going to be playing anyway. At least if they’re competing in a contained environment, they are supervised. For practices and games, they must follow extra guidelines including sanitation and social distancing when possible.
The Bozeman Hawks and Gallatin Raptors began their seasons this week. While their games Thursday at Billings were postponed because of weather, the Raptors completed their first-ever games in a doubleheader against Billings West. The girls lost 7-0 and the boys fell 2-1 after a late goal.
The Hawks’ games at home Saturday against Billings Skyview were played after presstime.
Though those matches look slightly different than normal. Players and coaches wore masks. Home attendance was restricted to two people per athlete.
Yet to Terry, that didn’t matter.
“Games are going to be the games,” he said. “Regardless of who’s going to be there, regardless of fans, the game is going to be the game. And everybody loves the game. And I think that’s a really important thing to recognize.
“There’s going to be some little things like the referee is going to wear a mask, but when that whistle blows, we’re playing soccer. It’s funny, the thing we love about sport, whether we’re fly-fishing or skiing, when you go and it’s time, it doesn’t matter what’s going on out there. It doesn't matter what’s going on in the news or down the street or at home. Your complete focus is generated toward one thing and it’s your goals in the game.”
Hawks girls head coach Erika Cannon recalled the excitement her players showed for their first practice. After they went through their COVID-19 screening process and coaches wore their masks, she said everything else seemed normal.
Gallatin boys head coach Ben Hietala added his team also is taking the protocols seriously. Not only does he want those involved to be safe, he is seeking to ensure the Raptors’ first season continues.
“One of the values I tell our boys is working through adversity and dealing with difficult challenges,” Hietala said. “We want to put kids’ health and safety first. (Health protocols are) a little adversity to handle, but hopefully it teaches the boys. They’re embracing the challenge.”
Cannon explained the difficulties of following extensive guidelines that were set out by the Montana High School Association and local health officials. Terry said he takes an hour before and an hour after each practice to prepare everything for the players.
But both agreed it’s all worth it. Terry noted soccer will provide routine for his players and something to set their minds to. He also believes competition will lead the high schoolers to better health, which would help protect them against the coronavirus.
Cannon hoped her players felt their lives had returned to ordinary once they stepped foot on Bozeman’s pitch again. Though, with a limited number of people in the stands and people wearing masks, Cannon recognized the same energy may not be present at games this season. That’s why she hopes those who do show up provide an extra spark of vocal encouragement.
“The motivation is strong just to compete,” Cannon said, “and I think the players will react well whether we have people cheering them on or not.”
Terry brought up the standards he wants his players to meet. He stressed they’re particularly important this year because of the pandemic.
He tells his players to do their best regardless of the circumstances. If the season is stopped by health authorities, that’s not in their control. So he doesn’t want them to worry about those decisions.
He wants his players to get along. That’s been a common theme with his program, which has thrived because of it. This desired cooperation includes with people on the team, at school and around Bozeman.
And he wants his players to care for others. He asked them to look out for their families and classmates. By following guidelines closely, Terry said, they can contribute to the health of the team and of the local community.
“I also think those (goals) bring a sense of normalcy and commitment to players in a time when they need stuff like that,” Terry said. “So I’m committed, my staff is committed, my players are committed. We want to play the best soccer we can, period.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.