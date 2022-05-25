When Luke Wilmington was growing up, his father, David, would show him tapes from past English Premier League games to both help learn to enjoy the game of soccer and take tips from the pros.
A favorite was early 2000s Manchester United — particularly striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.
“My understanding of the game comes from that,” Wilmington said. “I see someone do, maybe it’s a cool trick. I’ll be like, ‘I want to learn that.’ Or I see a team move the ball in a certain way and be like, ‘Oh, OK, we can do that.’”
Growing up first in Waco, Texas, Wilmington was on soccer fields sometimes as often as six days of a week. He played on club teams like Waco Blast and for the Olympic Development Program team. His dad, David, said with such a large pool of players in the area, it sometimes made it hard for Luke to find his way as a player.
But once the Wilmingtons moved to Bozeman and joined Petra Academy in 2017, things started to open up. David became a member of the faculty and head soccer coach and Luke grew into a team leader. Luke said it was his junior year at Petra when he started thinking about playing at the next level.
He started posting highlight videos to his account on Next College Student Athlete’s website. He competed in tournaments in Denver, Boise and Salt Lake City.
He also went to College ID camps at Grand Canyon University, Houston Baptist University and Colorado Christian University to network and potentially get noticed by college coaches. He especially impressed at GCU’s camp, where his team won a tournament and he scored two goals in the final game.
“And so it was just kind of checking off the box, like, ‘OK, you could do this. You were up against players that they’re recruiting,’” David said.
At the same time, his success at Petra continued as well. After being a co-ed team from 2017-20, Petra split into separate girls and boys soccer teams in fall 2021. Luke was named a team captain and led Petra — who was coming off back-to-back undefeated seasons — to the Montana Christian Athletic Association state championship. He was also named All-State MVP.
Meanwhile, Luke kept looking at colleges, somewhat discouraged about finding a school he could play for that also worked academically. He initially looked at CCU, but once that started to fall through, he applied for scholarships at the University of Dallas.
He ended up securing a few scholarships, including the Chancellor’s Scholar of Excellence scholarship. But while applying he also noticed UD had an NCAA Division III men’s soccer program.
So, on a whim, he emailed the head coach David Hoffmann. He was able to visit campus when the Wilmingtons returned to Texas for Christmas.
During that visit, Luke met with the coaching staff for what was supposed to be around an hour. The meeting instead lasted three hours.
“Yeah, it was really special,” Luke said, “especially because I kind of started to lose hope in myself, as well. Because I had what I thought was a pretty good profile, pretty good stats, grades to back it up, that kind of thing. And coaches just didn’t really seem to care. So his response kind of reinforced all the work that I’ve been doing because I’d been starting to kind of go into damage control.”
Luke officially signed to play for UD on March 30 at a ceremony at Petra Academy. He said he’s been so appreciative of the “overwhelming support” from his sister, Anna Grace, and his parents, David and Molly. David added that he’s “immensely proud” of Luke finding the right fit for college.
“As a program, UD, the coach was already talking about where Luke would fit in the lineup, which is no guarantee that he’s going to start as a freshman or anything,” David said. “But I think Luke’s going to really fit in well as a leader on the team as well.”
Looking ahead, Luke said he’s looking forward to the “big shift” of going from primary goal scorer and shot creator at Petra to one of the newcomers at UD.
“I like to be more of the facilitator, like really good combination passing, scoring, team goal kind of thing,” Luke said. “So it looks like just from talking to the players and talking to coach Hoffmann, it looks like that’s something that they really want to go for at UD with that sort of cohesion, not so much one player taking the game on their shoulders.”
Petra’s Adelle Stumbo commits to play at Covenant College
Petra Academy senior Adelle Stumbo originally thought playing soccer in college was a “far off goal,” especially given the difficulty of being recruited from Montana. But that didn’t stop her from still chasing it.
Stumbo originally moved to Bozeman and Petra when she was in sixth grade, and joined the soccer team in eighth grade. She later joined the club soccer scene, eventually playing for Bozeman Blitzz/Surf (freshman year) and Gallatin Valley Elite (sophomore through senior year), and the ODP team.
She was also one of the key pieces this past season when Petra split into separate boys and girls teams. Stumbo was voted one of two team captains, helping lead the Griffins to a tournament win in the Fall Futbol Classic in Kalispell.
David Wilmington — who coached Stumbo from eighth grade through senior year at Petra — said Stumbo was a “major contributor” to building team culture the past few years.
Stumbo said she’s wanted to play college soccer since her freshman year and started the recruitment process in spring 2021. She started compiling a seemingly ever-growing list of potential colleges and received help from advisors and coaches at Petra about contacting schools.
Wilmington said Stumbo initially became a bit discouraged, especially since flying to multiple College ID camps around the country wasn’t a realistic option. To help, Wilmington drew on his past experience coaching soccer in Durham, North Carolina. Wilmington said he had a front row seat to elite women’s college soccer programs like Duke, North Carolina, NC State and Virginia.
“So part of it was me as a coach saying with just from experience, ‘I’ve seen how the women’s game works in college, you could do that,’” Wilmington said. “And then just asking her to continue to assess herself on her club team.”
With that in mind, Stumbo kept searching, initially looking at colleges out west. She then looked at schools within her church’s denomination — Presbyterian Church in America — which brought her to Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Georgia. Stumbo previously lived in Warner Robins, Georgia, where her father, Jim, was stationed at the local Air Force base, so there was a familiarity to the area, too.
Stumbo then contacted Covenant, took a visit and fell in love with the school. After she made her decision last fall — and signed alongside Luke Wilmington at a ceremony in March — she said her friends and family have been extremely supportive.
“It’s kind of the climax, or hopefully it’s the climax, of my soccer career because I’ve been playing since I was four,” Stumbo said.
But that wasn’t the end of the complications. Stumbo was also a standout on the Petra girls basketball team and tore one of her ACLs this past winter while playing her final season.
Stumbo said it’s “a little nerve-racking” to enter her first college season coming off an ACL tear. But after talking with Covenant coaches again, she was comforted to know they’re still firmly supporting her.
“They didn’t seem to worry about it to the extent that I was, I think,” Stumbo said. “They said they were just committed to helping me get back to a point where I could help further their program, but then also where they could help me get better as a player.”
Wilmington said that it’s a “really big deal” to have two Petra athletes sign to play Division III college soccer.
“I think one of the things it does is it allows the school and our athletic program and then parents to just recognize this is a possibility,” Wilmington said. “There’s all kinds of levels that you can continue playing college athletics. And it’s not as cut and dry, which ones are good or which ones are bad. It doesn’t have to be Division I to be something worth doing or even to be playing at an elite level, especially in soccer.”
Stumbo said she’s looking forward to continuing developing and increasing her skill set as a soccer player at the next level.
“But also just joining a new team,” Stumbo said. “I think, or from what I’ve heard, I’ve talked to a lot of the girls on the Covenant team. And I think that’s been their favorite part about being on the Covenant team is just the community and that they really love the camaraderie. So that’s exciting to me.”