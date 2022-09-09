Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin senior Olivia Collins scored a career-best six goals in the Raptors' 10-0 win over Great Falls High on Thursday.

The Raptors led 5-0 at halftime and brought an early end to the game by scoring their 10th goal in the 56th minute.

Collins scored four of the team’s first five goals off assists from Lyla Streets, Kira Tsukamoto, Madison Campos and Tsukamoto again. Emery Streets also assisted on a goal from Indigo Andresen to give Gallatin a 2-0 lead.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you