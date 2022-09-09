Gallatin senior Olivia Collins scored a career-best six goals in the Raptors' 10-0 win over Great Falls High on Thursday.
The Raptors led 5-0 at halftime and brought an early end to the game by scoring their 10th goal in the 56th minute.
Collins scored four of the team’s first five goals off assists from Lyla Streets, Kira Tsukamoto, Madison Campos and Tsukamoto again. Emery Streets also assisted on a goal from Indigo Andresen to give Gallatin a 2-0 lead.
Natalie Sippos scored in the second half with an Emery Streets assist. Emery Streets then later scored on an assist from Collins. Collins scored her final two goals with assists credited to Sippos and Sophine Archer, respectively. Caris Follett had Gallatin’s final goal thanks to a Sippos helper.
The Raptors improved to 3-0-1, while the Bison dropped to 1-4-1.
Gallatin’s boys team also won Thursday against Great Falls by the score of 3-0. The Raptors received goals from Oliver Boettcher, Dylan Nelson and Allister Holton. Holton assisted on Boettcher’s goal, and Charlie Williams assisted on Nelson’s. Holton’s score came on a penalty kick.
Gallatin moved to 3-1, and Great Falls fell to 1-4-1.
