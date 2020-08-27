Knowing what it takes to sustain a thriving program, Ben Hietala understands the patience that may be required to build another.
Hietala was a two-time all-state selection, a three-time Class AA champion and a Montana Gatorade Player of the Year in his career at Bozeman. He was third in state history with 47 career goals before he went on to play at Division I High Point University and Colorado College. Now, he’ll be Gallatin’s first boys soccer head coach going into the program’s inaugural campaign.
He understands the effort required to have as much success with the Raptors as he did as a Hawk. But with the work ethic his players have shown early on, he hopes to establish another standout program.
The Raptors’ boys and girls teams began their first soccer seasons on Thursday with games at Billings Skyview and will play at home for the first time at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday against Billings West. The Hawks started their seasons Thursday at West and will play at home at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday against Skyview.
Thursday’s matches concluded after presstime.
“There’s a lot of belief in the program,” Hietala said, “that we can build something unique and special to represent Bozeman and our new high school in town that our community has been waiting for for so long.”
The Hawks are hopeful to add another significant chapter in the storied history of their boys and girls programs. While Gallatin won’t have any seniors this season with the opening of the new school, the Hawks are confident in the potential of their returning upperclassmen.
Last year, the girls team lost in the state semifinals to Skyview in double overtime. The Hawks boys, after winning the state championship in 2018, fell in the title match last year to Missoula Hellgate.
“The expectations at Bozeman are always very high,” Hawks girls head coach Erika Cannon said. “We have an incredible team coming back. We’re looking forward to showing what we can do.”
Cannon confessed she “wasn’t super excited” when she saw her team’s schedule. The Hawks will play at West, the returning state champion, and Skyview, the other team in last year’s title game. Typically, Cannon pointed out, the Hawks have a few nonconference contests, normally viewed as a preseason, to warm up and prepare for the conference slate. But due to coronavirus pandemic concerns, soccer teams will only play within their own conference during the regular season.
However, Cannon thinks the Hawks will be prepared.
“I definitely think it will be a challenge,” she said. “Our expectations are still high, but I think anytime we get to go out and play, we’re going to enjoy it.”
Hietala, who coached in Bozeman’s program the past two years, said there’s “a lot of mutual respect” between the Raptors and Hawks. He hopes to apply what he learned now that he’s the Raptors’ head coach.
While not many of Gallatin’s players bring over varsity experience, Hietala believes the opportunities that two squads in Bozeman provides is important.
“We’re really excited to represent the new school,” he said. “There’s a lot of energy at practices right now.”
Bozeman boys head coach Hunter Terry emphasized how thankful he was that his players could be competing at all during the pandemic. He’s spent hours preparing practices so his team can abide by extra health protocols. But the coach added it’s worthwhile.
Cannon anticipated that extra health measures won’t be an issue because club teams were already following similar protocols during the summer, so players were ready for it.
She stressed the sense of normalcy that soccer would provide her players. Considering the difficulties the pandemic has brought, she wants them to spend time together, even if it’s socially distanced.
“It’s all going to be really interesting,” Cannon said when asked about what games will be like. “I don’t really know what to expect. We’re all going to give it a good try.”
Terry hopes the players don’t feel burdened by the extra precautions, but he wants them to take those measures seriously. If people drive by practices, he hopes they notice the players wearing masks and taking other precautions necessary to protect others from COVID-19.
He believes games will provide the same mental escape from everyday life as they did before the pandemic.
“Honestly, I’ve been talking to the program about how it’s important that we are staying safe,” Terry said, “that we’re good community leaders, that people are looking to us to see what it looks like to keep a healthy lifestyle and stay safe at the same time. We’re all taking it seriously.”
“I’m super pumped for the season,” he added. “I’m excited for the challenges ahead.”
