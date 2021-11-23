Bozeman prep soccer players compete at regional identification camp By Chronicle Staff Nov 23, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A group from Montana Surf’s Competitive Academy traveled to Spokane, Washington, earlier this month to participate in a regional identification camp.The players competed in front of college coaches and professional scouts along with players from elsewhere in Montana, Idaho and Washington. Aden Lyle, Gallatin’s junior goalkeeper, advanced through all levels of Montana Surf training during the summer and was selected for a boys national team that competed in August in Valencia, Spain. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Washington Montana Player Sport Aden Lyle Soccer Player Identification Idaho Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets