A group from Montana Surf’s Competitive Academy traveled to Spokane, Washington, earlier this month to participate in a regional identification camp.

The players competed in front of college coaches and professional scouts along with players from elsewhere in Montana, Idaho and Washington.

Aden Lyle, Gallatin’s junior goalkeeper, advanced through all levels of Montana Surf training during the summer and was selected for a boys national team that competed in August in Valencia, Spain.

