Three Forks came away from the Class B/C tournament on Saturday in Shelby with four state placers, including the program’s first two state finalists and champions ever.
Brayden Linville, at 103 pounds, made good on his trip to the championship round, where he won a 7-1 decision over Leo Anderson of Jefferson. Teammate Coy Cohenour did the same at 160 pounds, winning a 7-5 decision against Wylee Lindeen of Huntley Project.
With 91 team points, Three Forks placed fourth overall behind Glasgow, Huntley Project and Circle.
Linville and Cohenour finished their seasons undefeated at 22-0 and 20-0, respectively.
En route to his championship, Linville recorded three decisions and one fall — in just 18 seconds — during the tournament. Cohenour earned two pins, the decision in the final and a semifinal win by injury default.
After losing to Lineville in the quarterfinals on Friday, teammate Cole Rogers notched two falls and a decision on the consolation side of the bracket to earn a spot in the third-place match at 103 pounds on Saturday. There, he lost a narrow 8-6 decision to Conrad’s Logan Van Dyke, so he took home fourth place.
Levi Wagner also placed fourth at 138 pounds following a loss by pin in 3:22 against Cooper Cook of Columbus-Absarokee-Park City in the third-place match. For the tournament, Wagner went 3-2 with one decision and two falls.
An attempt to reach Three Forks coach Nye Howey was not immediately successful.
