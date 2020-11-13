Manhattan Christian's win streak is over, and the path to a repeat championship became much harder Friday night.
The defending state champion Eagles won the first two sets against Bridger in the undefeated semifinal at the Class C tournament in Malta, but the Scouts stormed back to win 18-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-10. Bridger advanced to the finale for a third consecutive season, while the Eagles will need to win three times Saturday to claim their third state title in program history.
It’s the same scenario Christian was faced with a year ago after losing to the Scouts in the semifinals. Eagles head coach Hannah Van Dyk is confident her team will bounce back.
“This team has so many tough competitors. Not only are they great athletes, but they are just great competitors,” she said. “So we’re going to have the night and hopefully sleep well, and tomorrow we’re just going to come out ready to work. We know that if we don’t come out to work, third place is all we’re going to get.”
Christian (26-1), which had its 29-match winning streak dating back to last year’s state tournament snapped, will play at 10 a.m. Saturday. The championship match is slated for noon.
“We’ve been here before. Now we have the warm-up match and then another match and then another match. And that just continues to build. The game of volleyball is all about momentum,” Van Dyk said. “So we’re going to find the momentum and gather the momentum and take it match to match to match.”
The Eagles got off to a strong start Friday. Van Dyk was pleased with Christian's serve-receive and offensive attack in the first set. Kiersten Van Kirk tallied eight of her match-high 25 kills in the set and then added five more in the second.
But Jenna Kallevig, a 5-foot-8 outside hitter, began to find her way around and through Christian’s block beginning in the second set. The senior eventually finished with 25 kills and combined with Emily Adkins for 49 of Bridger’s 57 kills.
“The outside’s very good. She swung well. She read the defense really well,” Van Dyk said. “We just weren’t able to adjust well enough.”
Kallevig helped Bridger close out the third set after the score was tied at 22. Bridger then put together a rally in the fourth after the Eagles seemingly had things under control, 21-15, following an ace by Van Kirk.
Christian led just once in the fifth set, 6-5, and then tied it at 9 following back-to-back kills by Van Kirk. But the Scouts closed out the match on a 6-1 run that featured a pair of aces.
Having swept 23 of their previous 26 opponents, and having only been pushed to five sets once during the season, Van Dyk acknowledged that fatigue played a factor late in the match.
“They had a lot riding on this. They were the undefeated team playing against the team that’s practically undefeated. We played three times last year at state, and I know there was a lot of nerves coming into it,” she said. “They were excited, but I think with all the adrenaline, all that emotion going in, we almost got emotionally fatigued a lot faster than we got physically fatigued.”
Christian committed 19 attack errors, 11 service errors and 19 blocking errors.
“Our block really struggled,” Van Dyk said. “... It was almost a whole set that we gave up with our mistakes on the block.”
The Eagles still tallied 13 blocks, led by 4.5 from Hailey VanDyken. Katelyn Van Kirk had three blocks in addition to 13 kills and 10 digs.
