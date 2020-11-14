As she looked at her players during a timeout Saturday afternoon, Hannah Van Dyk could see exhaustion in their faces.
Manhattan Christian was competing in its third match of the day as well as its 11th set. While the team was making a late run, there wasn’t much energy left.
“I think it was like a four-point run, and they were just exhausted. And I thought, ‘Well it’s going to be tough. It’s going to be tough to just keep fighting back one point at a time,’” Van Dyk said. “It just wasn’t our afternoon I guess.”
After losing in the undefeated semifinal to Bridger on Friday night at the Class C tournament, the Eagles swept Plentywood 25-18, 25-18, 25-12 to earn a rematch against the Scouts in the championship match.
Christian (27-2) took an identical path to the title a year ago, beating Bridger for the crown, and kept its hopes of a repeat alive with a 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 25-15 victory in the first championship match. But the Scouts won the second 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18.
While Bridger won its first title since 2004 and finally celebrated after losing in the championship in each of the past two seasons, the Eagles finished with just two losses — both to Bridger.
“Bridger is such a good team. They play together so well that, if you just take even one mental break, it’s pretty much giving a point away. I think mentally, moreso, you could see that mental exhaustion,” Van Dyk said. “It would have been nice to have had some tournaments where we could play all day and get used to that just to get that energy and intensity for every set. But everyone in the state’s in the same boat.”
All regular season tournaments were canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the district and divisional tournaments were single elimination. Thus, players were not used to competing in multiple matches in a day with a double-elimination format at state.
Still, the Eagles displayed grit beginning with the victory against Plentywood. Kiersten Van Kirk tallied 13 kills and six digs in the contest, while her younger sister, Katelyn, embraced a new role.
“We actually tried something new on offense. We move Katelyn Van Kirk to the middle just to help with that block, and she did such a good job,” Van Dyk said. “As a freshman, getting switched to a different position is not easy, but she really took onto it quite well.”
Katelyn Van Kirk finished with six kills, eight digs and assisted on a pair of blocks. The 6-foot-1 outside hitter then tallied a team-high 19 kills in the first championship match.
“I think we had great energy going into it. We were riding some momentum,” Van Dyk said. “They showed a lot of mental toughness. My hitters hit the ball well, and we kept errors down, which was really big.”
Kiersten Van Kirk tallied 16 kills and 14 digs, while Eliana Kuperus had seven kills and 10 digs. Christian also received 12 digs from Maddie Visser and 41 assists and three aces from Taylor DeVries.
While Kiersten Van Kirk added another 16 kills in the second championship match, the Eagles didn’t overcome 14 attack errors, 15 blocking errors and weariness.
“We made more errors than we should against a team like Bridger,” Van Dyk said. “First set, we blocked a lot better. We got tired in that second one, and we had too many sloppy touches on the block.”
Visser, a senior libero, again led the defense with 21 digs, while Katelyn Van Kirk had 14. DeVries contributed 17 digs and 29 assists.
While there were plenty of tears following the loss, Van Dyk noted she was proud of how her team handled the loss, especially given the high expectations coming into the season.
“You prepare for this for months, and then to be so close and not be able to finish is hard,” she said. “Overall, they’re supportive (of each other) and they’re encouraging, and they’re excited for next year.”
