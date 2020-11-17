After making a run to the Class C championship match, several Manhattan Christian players earned individual accolades this season.
Eagles junior Kiersten Van Kirk, senior Taylor DeVries and senior Eliana Kuperus all were selected to the all-state and first-team all-District 12C lists. Freshman Katelyn Van Kirk also was an all-conference first-team pick. Senior Maddie Visser and junior Hailey VanDyken were selected for the all-conference second team.
