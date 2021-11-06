Manhattan Christian volleyball comes back to win divisional championship By Dan Chesnet Belgrade News Sports Editor Nov 6, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Manhattan Christian players celebrate after winning the second set Saturday against White Sulphur Springs during the Western C Divisional championship. Dan Chesnet / Belgrade News Buy Now Ava Bellach serves the ball for Manhattan Christian on Saturday during the Western C Divisional championship. Dan Chesnet / Belgrade News Buy Now Manhattan Christian’s Kiersten Van Kirk passes the ball Saturday during the Western C Divisional championship against White Sulphur Springs. Dan Chesnet / Belgrade News Buy Now Manhattan Christian’s Miranda Wyatt, left, and Katelyn Van Kirk team up for a block Saturday during the Western C Divisional championship against White Sulphur Springs. CHURCHILL — There was an eerie feeling of déjà vu Saturday afternoon in the Memorial Event Center.Manhattan Christian lost the first set of the Western C Divisional championship and trailed by as many as eight points in the second. It mirrored Friday's semifinal in which the Eagles lost the first two sets and then rallied to beat White Sulphur Springs.But Christian, sparked by the effort of Ava Bellach, avoided a 2-0 deficit in the rematch and posted a 23-25, 25-23, 25-8, 25-16 victory. "We dropped those first two sets last night and I was like, 'Oh my, we are going to have to fight. We need to step up and we need to step up right now,’” Eagles head coach Hannah Van Dyk said. “And the girls you could tell just mentally got themselves back in it and fought hard, and that was really fun to see.”That was the case again in the championship after the Hornets had built a 16-8 lead in the second set. But Bellach sparked a 9-0 run with a kill and then added another kill and block as Christian surged into the lead.The Eagles (21-2) eventually won the set following a kill by Katelyn Van Kirk and then a hitting error by White Sulphur Springs.“I think we didn’t want to repeat last night,” Bellach said. “And I think we all had that urge that we wanted to get it done quick.”Christian, which clinched a berth to next week’s Class C tournament with the semifinal victory, blew open the third set after trailing 6-4. A 13-0 run completely shifted momentum, and Bellach was at the service line for 12 of those points.Miranda Wyatt contributed three blocks and a kill on the run, while Hope Kenney scored on a pair of kills. Bellach said she had a simple approach at the service line. “I’m hoping I get my spot and hopefully it goes over (the net),” she said. “And I have to make sure I pass the ball after I serve because sometimes my passing isn’t the best.”The Eagles pulled away in the fourth set during a five-point service run by Kiersten Van Kirk. The senior scored on three aces to help stretch a one-point lead to six.Van Kirk finished with 23 assists, 15 kills and 17 digs. She credited the team with believing in each other after losing the first set.“We just really had to come together as a team,” Van Kirk said. “White Sulphur’s a great team and they pick up everything, so we just needed to be persistent in keeping the ball alive on our side.”It was the fifth meeting of the season between the teams — the fourth in the postseason — and Christian has won each contest. But White Sulphur Springs has clearly closed the gap after pushing the Eagles to five sets in the semifinal and then taking another set in the championship.The Hornets might have simply run out of gas after having to fight off Ennis in three tough sets (25-19, 28-26, 25-20) in the consolation match. The victory clinched a berth to state.“White Sulphur Springs has come so far in the last couple years,” Van Dyk said. “I think they were tired from that Ennis match. Ennis really came to work and played really well, and I think that helped us out a little bit to wear down White Sulphur Springs."Katelyn Van Kirk led Christian with a match-high 18 kills and 10 digs. Bellach added seven kills and 11 digs, while Wyatt had six kills and five blocks."Miranda, she was great at the net. She was everywhere just working her tail off," Van Dyk said. "Ava in the back row was just picking up stuff that she normally does not do. So I was really impressed with Ava." Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.