Manhattan Christian opens Class C tournament with four-set victory over Simms By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Nov 11, 2021

Manhattan Christian's hopeful pursuit for the top of Class C began Thursday with a third-set stumble and a fourth-set recovery.The Eagles, the top Western seed, took the first two sets against Simms, the North's second seed, before leaving the door open for a Tigers comeback in the third.Christian regrouped in the fourth to claim the win in the opening round of the state tournament at Montana State's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. "Those first two sets is how we want to play that whole tournament," Eagles head coach Hanna Van Dyk said. "Because they came out those first two sets and played so well. We just have to continue that."The win sent Christian, last season's runners-up, to the tournament's second round against Froid-Medicine Lake later on Thursday evening. That match ended past print deadline.The Eagles looked well on their way to a sweep against Simms after taking the first two sets by scores of 25-15 and 25-12, respectively.In the opening set, Christian pulled away and stayed ahead with a few mini runs. A Simms attack error and a receiving error gave the Eagles the win.In the second, after being tied 4-4, Christian used an 8-0 run to create some separation on its way to the lopsided final margin.Christian, with a much taller team, had little trouble hitting around the Tigers' block. The Eagles also served more aggressively to open the contest.Van Dyk said that wasn't the case in the third set, which Simms won 25-21 to stay alive."The first two sets, we played very well, we executed, we served very tough," Van Dyk said. "When we do well, when we serve well, we are hard to beat. That third set, we did not. We did not start that set serving well and then we just had to play defense. We weren't ready mentally to have the ball hit at us." The fourth set started close and stayed close. The teams were tied early at 3-3 later at 11-11. Both times, Christian prevented the Tigers from taking a lead.The Eagles closed the match consecutive kills by Katelyn Van Kirk."That fourth set was much more of what I expected the whole match, to be more of a battle," Van Dyk said.Kiersten Van Kirk led the team with 21 kills, four aces and three blocks. Katelyn led with 12 digs.Jadyn VanDyken moved the ball around well, tallying 21 assists."It's a lot of fun (being the setter) because you can trust every single one of them to put the ball down," VanDyken said of her team's hitters. "Anyone can do the job."A sweep would have been easier, but VanDyken said it was important for the team to be challenged."(We have to) expect anything and be ready to play every ball," she said.That's a worthwhile mindset given that the Eagles want to make sure they are playing late into Saturday."I was really proud of how the girls responded to that dropped set," Van Dyk said.