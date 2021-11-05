Manhattan volleyball falls to Baker in five sets, ending season By Chronicle Staff Nov 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Manhattan’s Oliviah Westervelt spikes the ball against Huntley Project on Thursday in Worden. Mike Clark/406mtsports.com Manhattan’s Adele Didriksen serves against Huntley Project on Thursday in Worden. Mike Clark/406mtsports.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Manhattan lost in five sets to Baker on Friday morning in the Southern B Divisional, ending the Tigers’ season.The Spartans and Tigers battled through five sets, alternating wins from the beginning. Baker won the first and third sets 25-20 and 25-18, respectively. Each time, Manhattan answered with a win — 25-22 in the second and 25-18 in the fourth. Baker earned the victory with a 15-13 win in the decisive fifth set. Olivia Westerveldt led Manhattan with 13 kills. Adele Didrikson followed with 11 kills to go with six blocks and 18 digs. Andi Douma and Teresa Bannan each had four service aces. Bannan also added three blocks.Camdyn Holgate had 31 assists and 17 digs, and Fracni St. Cyr had five assists. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Manhattan Assist Sport Volleyball Teresa Bannan Baker Win Ace Tiger Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets