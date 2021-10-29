Manhattan volleyball advances to divisional tournament By Dan Chesnet Belgrade News Sports Editor Oct 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Manhattan’s Oliviah Westervelt, right, and Franci St. Cyr both go for the ball during a match against Three Forks Friday at the District 5B Tournament. Dan Chesnet/Belgrade News Manhattan’s Andi Douma (4) hits the ball around the block of Three Forks’ Jasymn Murphy Friday at the District 5B Tournament. Dan Chesnet/Belgrade News Manhattan’s Oliviah Westervelt makes a dig against Three Forks Friday at the District 5B Tournament. Dan Chesnet/Belgrade News Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MANHATTAN — The day didn’t end quite the way Manhattan wanted it to Friday afternoon, but the team still had plenty to celebrate.The Tigers punched their ticket to next week’s divisional tournament with a three-set sweep of Three Forks in the consolation match of the District 5B Tournament. It was a must-win to extend the season, and Manhattan was in control from the start.“I am so excited for them,” Manhattan interim head coach Dinah Sime said. “One of their many goals this season was to make it to divisionals, especially after a tough loss last year (at district), and they did it. “It was a total team effort. There is still plenty to work on to prepare for next weekend, but with how far these girls have come this season, I am nothing but proud of how they finished.”Oliviah Westervelt and Adele Didriksen combined for 16 kills to lead the way for the Tigers, who posted a 25-19, 25-17, 25-15 victory.“You got to give Manhattan credit. They played a great game, they served tough, they tipped well,” Three Forks head coach Shann Mack said. “We just didn’t play good volleyball.”Three Forks never really got things going offensively and that was due in part to some breakdowns in serve-receive. The Tigers finished with nine aces as the Wolves struggled to stay in system. “We didn’t play our best, and I feel like Manhattan did a really nice job of serving and serving tough. Kept us on our heels,” Mack said. “We didn’t get a lot of balls to target and when you don’t get a lot of balls to target you can’t swing.”Following an early exit from district the past two seasons, Three Forks went 2-2 in the tournament. But, Mack noted, it was the first time the majority of his team had faced a pressure situation in the postseason.“I think the moment maybe got a little bit better of us. But these are kids that have never been in that position,” he said. “So a lot of learning this weekend.”Natalie Pestel and Haylee Wilson each finished with six kills to lead the Wolves offensively, while teammate Macie Jensen had 17 digs.Manhattan’s victory led to a rematch against Townsend in the consolation match (the Bulldogs won in the quarterfinals Thursday) and weary legs finally caught up with the team in their fifth match in a little more than 24 hours.Townsend advanced to the championship with a 25-23, 25-15, 25-19 victory. Teresa Bannan and Andi Douma combined for 15 of Manhattan’s 28 kills in the defeat.“During the second set against Townsend we were definitely running low on gas,” Sime said. “A lot of what we struggle with against high level teams is the intangibles — effort, communication, and confidence. We are just as capable as anyone else to compete, but we just have to believe it and have confidence in our abilities.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Manhattan Team Sport Tournament Townsend Consolation Dinah Sime Shann Mack Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets