Prior to the start of the season, open lanes would be available at the Bozeman Swim Center for those who wanted some extra laps before training began in earnest.
Gallatin and Bozeman head coach Siobhan Gilmartin estimates that Raptors swimmers Marcus Clapper and Alex Clapper were at every single informal session.
“Sometimes it would be just them coming into the season,” Gilmartin said. “They both are really committed to Gallatin High School swimming.”
As the season has unfolded, that has only become more true.
The Raptors boys team, in just its second year as a program, has aspirations of a top-three finish at the state meet, which takes place Feb. 11-12 in Great Falls.
Boasting a team with two or three times as many swimmers as a year ago, Gallatin’s boys are a threat to contend. The Clapper brothers are a big reason why.
Marcus, a junior, and Alex, a freshman, have dealt with bouts of bad luck at times this season, however.
They swam together in the team’s first meet of the season on Dec. 11 in Billings, but in the next few days Alex suffered a slight fracture of his right ankle while playing basketball with friends.
Alex was out for a few weeks, and in that time, Gilmartin did her best to project the team’s performances upon his return.
“We’re always like, ‘When Alex comes back, this will be different. We’ll have this imaginary faster split to plug into these places,’” she said.
Alex returned by the second week of January, which Gilmartin called a “huge sense of relief.” The team was back at full strength for only one meet before Marcus had an injury of his own flare up in his right shoulder.
“Right now the main thing that’s wrong with it is I just have weak muscles,” Marcus said. “One side of my shoulder is stronger than the other, so it’s just pulling different directions.”
So Gilmartin went through the similar hypothetical projections once more, but with Marcus now Alex’s place.
After missing a pair of meets in early January, Marcus returned to the pool on Jan. 15 and placed first in the 100 yard freestyle in 54.19 seconds. Alex placed second in 54.34. But Marcus got word the next day that he came back from resting his shoulder too soon, so he hasn’t competed since.
He, his brother and Gilmartin maintain the optimism, however, that he’ll be ready to swim at the state meet.
“I’m constantly working to make myself stronger shoulder-wise,” he said. “I’m trying to get back as fast as I can.”
The brothers’ showing on Jan. 15, though, was indicative of what they can do and how valuable they are in the pool for the Raptors boys team.
Marcus has the 19th-fastest time in the state in the 100 freestyle this season (53.96). He also has strong times in the 500 freestyle (5:42.43, 20th), the 200 freestyle (2:01.13, 22nd) and the 50 freestyle (24.62, 23rd).
Alex is 19th in the 100 backstroke (1:01.80), 24th in the 100 freestyle (54.33) and the 50 freestyle (24.64), 26th in the 200 individual medley (2:25.00) and 32nd in the 200 freestyle (2:07.48).
Both brothers are valuable members of various relay teams for the Raptors as well.
Swimmers can only swim two individual events at state, along with two relays. To qualify for an individual event, they must be in the top 32 of times during the regular season. Gilmartin has a lot of flexibility for where she puts the Clappers so they have the best opportunity to earn points.
Because the Raptors also feature a team with strong swimmers such as Aeden DeGraw, Paul Nave and Cole Dyk, among others, the Raptors have the numbers needed to contend at state.
“The key to winning state swimming, much like probably track, is depth,” Gilmartin said. “We need as many swimmers as possible to go top 12, which Alex and Marcus both will, and be on our relays.”
The brothers, who were both born in Anchorage, Alaska, say swimming has brought them closer together throughout their lives.
“It’s really nice to have a familiar face on the team,” Alex said.
Marcus feels pride watching his younger brother swim so well as a freshman, but he also hopes to maintain his slight edge over him in some of their shared events.
“It’s definitely given us something to bond over,” he said. “Even though we have our fights sometimes at home where it’s us butting heads but it’s also brotherly love in general, to come in here and re-bond, it definitely feels good to have him here.”
The brothers also play lacrosse together in the spring to stay in shape and build strength in different sets of muscles.
As the swimming season comes to a close, their focus is on staying healthy and helping Gallatin improve on its ninth-place finish at state last season.
“All season they said, ‘We want to be top three at state.’ We expect that to happen if Alex and Marcus are healthy and able to swim,” Gilmartin said. “I’m just planning on them both being available. That’s my plan, and I’m just going to manifest it and hope that’s how it all works out and they get to actually see the product of all the hard work they put in.”