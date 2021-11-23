United Soccer Coaches organization honors Gallatin's Collins, Ganey By Lance Hartzler 406mtsports.com Nov 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallatin’s Olivia Collins works against Missoula Sentinel on Oct. 23. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The United Soccer Coaches organization has finalized its winners for the Treasure State from the 2021 prep soccer season.Missoula Hellgate senior Marcus Anderson took home the boys player of the year honor, and Gallatin junior Olivia Collins took home the honor on the girls side. Anderson led his team to a Class AA state title as he netted 13 goals and had 23 assists, while Collins scored 19 goals and had eight assists as Gallatin finished second in the AA.The AA girls coach of the year honor went to Gallatin head coach Joel Ganey. The AA boys coach of the year was Kalispell Glacier head coach Ryan Billiet. For Class A, Columbia Falls head coach O'Brien Byrd was the A boys coach of the year after his team finished second to Whitefish.The A girls side had two winners, which is a change from normal. The award was split into a public school winner and private school winner. Laurel head coach Tom Maack won the public school award after his team finished as the A state champ, and the private school honor went to Billings Central head coach Nolan Trafton. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Olivia Collins Private School Winner Sport Football Marcus Anderson Assist Award Joel Ganey Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets