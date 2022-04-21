Tyler Gilman had never been here before, and that realization fully hit him when he stood in the blocks and took in the crowd in attendance at the 2021 Class AA track and field meet.
“I look up and I see all the people down at the end and all the people in the stands,” Gilman said. “(I thought), ‘Oh my Lord, that is so many people.’ I was so nervous.”
At that moment, he could’ve thought back to how he improbably — at least, in his eyes — qualified for state in the 110-meter hurdles at divisionals. There was also the size of the meet and how this wasn’t his main event.
But ultimately, none of that mattered.
“And, I don’t know, it just clicked as soon as the gun went off and I had a great race,” Gilman said.
His goal was to get top six in his main event, the 300-meter hurdles, where he finished fifth in a school record 40.71 seconds. But his sixth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles (15.72 seconds) at last season’s state meet was, as Gilman puts it, “a bit of a miracle.”
“I didn’t expect to get that at all,” Gilman said. “It was a bit of a thrill.”
Yet if you ask his coaches and teammates, there’s nothing surprising about Gilman — now a senior at Gallatin — accomplishing his goals.
“He really puts everything he’s got into it,” Gallatin assistant coach Dale Kennedy said. “Everything he’s doing, whether we’re in the weight room or we’re out (on the track). I think he really leads by example.
“Everybody watches that and they’re going, ‘OK, this is what we should be doing. We should be giving 100% in everything that we do.’ And he does that.”
Work ethic and timing — two vitally important aspects of Gilman’s journey to this point. But at the beginning, it was actually a setback that got him back to track and field.
It happened his freshman year at Camp Lejeune High in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The Gilmans were living there because Tyler’s father, Brian, was stationed at the Marine Corps base.
At the time Gilman, after competing in middle school, thought his main sport would be wrestling.
That changed quickly after a shoulder injury sidelined him for the year. He remembered enjoying track in middle school as well, so he decided to try out instead of waiting for his shoulder to heal.
His rekindled love for track and field quickly grew, even if his main event was chosen out of necessity.
“I went into track and I looked at the hurdles and I saw them, even the lowest height, and I was like, ‘God, that looks awful. I don’t ever want to do those,’” Gilman said. “And then at tryouts, I was one of the few kids who could actually get over the hurdles. So (the coach said), ‘You’re on the hurdles now.’”
Luckily, Gilman said, he had a great support system. That included the Lejeune coaching staff — led by head coach Bronwyn Schwend — and teammates like Kyle Baldwin, a pole vaulter and hurdler who was two years older than Gilman.
Baldwin — along with not qualifying for state his freshman year — helped inspire Gilman’s now-signature work ethic. Gilman started running both indoor and outdoor track for Lejuene, competing in the Coastal 8 Winter Championships and NCHSAA 1A/2A Indoor Championships his sophomore year.
His focus had to shift elsewhere, though, when the Gilmans left North Carolina in the summer of 2020.
Change was something Gilman grew accustomed to as a military kid, he said. Over the years the family has moved eight or nine times, from Okinawa, Japan, to North Carolina, to their current stop in Bozeman, Montana.
Gilman said the move to Montana was prompted by two factors. First, his father retired after 26 years in the Marine Corps. Tyler’s dad is also originally from Butte and wanted to live closer to Tyler’s grandmother, Pam.
One of the toughest parts, Gilman said, was having to essentially start all over. But that didn’t take long.
“I feel like the relationships and friends that I’ve formed in high school have been a lot more meaningful than any others in my life,” Gilman said. “So it was significantly more difficult to get situated (in Bozeman). But once I did, it was good. I’ve made a bunch of good friends (at Gallatin), so it’s awesome.”
One person he met early-on was then-sophomore Treyten Kimm, who is now one of Gilman’s best friends on the team.
“He just came up to me and was really nice, and he was like, ‘What events are you doing?’ I think since he thought I was tall, I was probably a hurdler,” Kimm said. “And he guessed right, so that was good. Since then we’ve basically done a lot of stuff together, from working out to just hanging out all the time.”
Not only was he making friends quickly, but he was also helping the team in a variety of ways. One of Gilman’s strengths on the track is his versatility; not only is he a hurdler, but he’s also competed in relays, sprints and the long jump.
Part of that could be attributed to his athleticism. But for Gilman, it’s about the team aspect of what at times can feel like an individualized sport.
“Like at the state championships or at divisionals, it’s real cool if you bring home a medal,” Gilman said. “But it’s even cooler if your whole team brings home that big old trophy and sets it up in the high school. That’s something that goes on the record books forever and it’s a lot bigger than yourself. It’s a shared effort with a bunch of people and you’ve got a lot of people relying on you.
“So I can’t just sit here and do one or two events to earn points. I’ve got to do as many as I can to get as many points for the team as possible.”
That attitude carried Gilman through a successful 2021 track and field season, culminating in the pair of medals at the Class AA state meet. But there was still more work to be done.
While he didn’t have anything specific in mind to focus on, Gilman got back to honing his craft during the offseason. It helped that he could still race with the Bozeman Track Club during the off months, but he still wanted to take that next step.
So he reached out to Kennedy, who he had met during the 2021 season. Kennedy — who is also the former Montana State cross country and track and field head coach — was more than willing to help, writing up a training plan for him. Some of Gilman’s teammates — including Nash Coley, Kimm and Gilman’s younger brother, Gabriel — joined too, and the group started up last September.
“It was just us out here coming on our own time getting a workout in or going into the weight room in the school,” Gilman said.
It helped, Kennedy said, that Gilman is such a coachable athlete.
“It’s one thing to have somebody give you direction and stuff, but you have to have a willing participant,” Kennedy said. “He’s really a willing participant, that and more.”
That extra time put in during the fall and winter has paid dividends this spring. Kennedy said they’ve had to reduce the strength training simply because Gilman is so spread out across events, but the time they do have has elevated Gilman in his sprint and hurdle events.
Through three meets this year, Gilman has already hit the state qualifying standards in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, and is ranked No. 1 in Class AA in the 300-meter hurdles (41.41 seconds). He is also a member of the state-leading 4x400 meters relay team (3:29.95) that Kennedy said wants to eventually break 3:20.
But Gilman still wants to improve. He said he’s been working on his hurdling form, which includes making sure his arms don’t fly out when clearing a hurdle and take him off balance. Kennedy added they’ve been working on his stride length, too, and capitalizing on Gilman’s ability to alternate lead legs.
That ultimately impacts, Kennedy said, how fast Gilman can get over the first three or four hurdles in a race.
“Either he goes over in 15 strides and stays on the same lead leg, or he goes 14 strides and goes (over with his) alternate leg,” Kennedy said. “And it’s not rocket science to figure this out. If you go 14 versus 15, you’re running faster. I think it’s just getting confidence that he can do that.”
In the short term, this methodology applies to Gilman’s senior season at Gallatin. But he also has bigger goals past May.
Gilman plans to attend Montana State in the fall to study mechanical engineering. He said he chose to go there to be close to family — like his brother Gabriel, a freshman at Gallatin — and that it’s cheaper than out-of-state options.
He also hopes to potentially walk-on to the track and field team, which even he admits is a daunting task.
After reaching out to MSU sprints/hurdles coach Jay Turner, Gilman knows what standards he needs to hit to make the team. Kennedy told him he’s probably too short to run the 110-meter hurdles in college — as they go up to 42 inches — so the 400-meter hurdles are Gilman’s priority. He said he needs to hit 38.75 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles for walk-on status and 38.25 seconds to be considered for a scholarship.
“Those are some difficult times,” Gilman said. “I think if I keep putting in the effort, though, and for the 300 hurdles if I can get my steps under control, I think I’ll be able to get those times by the time the state championship rolls around.”
Kennedy said he believes Gilman hasn’t had a meet yet this season to truly go for those times due to poor weather conditions. But Kennedy believes Gilman can still reach his goal, and that MSU and Turner are paying attention, too.
“After a 300-meter hurdle race, (Gilman) turned a 51.3 on (a 4x400 meters) relay leg here,” Kennedy said. “Jay walked away saying, ‘Yeah, he’s got some tools.’”
Getting on the MSU team will be in the back of Gilman’s mind the rest of this season. But that doesn’t mean he’s lost sight of finishing out his time at Gallatin.
The most obvious example — besides individual performances — is his sincere desire to assist his teammates.
“Every chance he gets, he’s trying to help someone else out that may not have the correct form or just anything,” Kimm said.
Gallatin head coach Chantel Jaeger-Smith added that Gilman helps lead the team in warmups at meets. Gilman was also named a team captain this season — among the first in Gallatin’s short program history.
“He always checks in with coaches to make sure that he’s doing the right thing,” Jaeger-Smith said. “And even when we told him that he was a captain this year, he just got so excited because he knows that he can use this leadership for later on in his life.”
Jaeger-Smith added that Gilman is very “goal-oriented,” a trait she hopes all of her athletes pick up during their time with the team.
“And me personally as an athlete — me personally as a coach — that’s always helped lead me to success sooner than I’ve always thought,” Jaeger-Smith said. “I’m hoping to stay here a long time so I can look back and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, my first year here I’d already coached a kid like Tyler Gilman.’”
Gilman said he still has individual goals for the rest of this season, like winning a state title and breaking his 300-meter hurdles school record. But once again, he reverts back to his team-first mentality.
“I hope one day this season to set a time or just to leave the reputation as being a workhorse who would do anything necessary for his team,” Gilman said. “I can’t say how I’ve done with that. You’d have to ask other people. That’s just what I hope.”