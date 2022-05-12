Every week, Gallatin athletes sit down as a team to discuss their success at the most recent meet. Coaches ask athletes to stand up if they want to celebrate a new personal best mark or any other individual success.
Initially, head coach Chantel Jaeger-Smith said, it was “like pulling teeth.” But after Gallatin’s recent dual against Billings Senior last Friday, more kids decided to get involved.
“We had a home meet on Friday and we actually had way more kids getting the courage to stand up and celebrate things or elbowing the kid next to them saying, ‘Hey you did this. You should stand up and get recognized,’” Jaeger-Smith said.
Part of that could be attributed to the combined 70 personal bests and 10 season bests set during the last three meets. Jaeger-Smith said another contributing factor is her athletes seeing their individual performances tie into team scores at meets.
A recent example of that is at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet on May 3, where the Gallatin boys team placed first. That moment even reminded senior Garret Coley of something he’s wanted to accomplish his entire high school career.
“It really gave me perspective about how we really have a chance at doing something big this year,” Coley said. “Getting a state championship our second year as a program would be amazing. That’s something that I’ve been looking forward to for a long time, because over at Bozeman my freshman year, the boys got (fourth place) while the girls got first. They were all super excited and I was like, ‘I want to do that, too.’”
With three meets left this season — a triangular against Bozeman and Butte Thursday, the Eastern AA divisional and state — Jaeger-Smith said she’s looking forward to her team finding more reasons to celebrate in the final stretch.
Tesse Kamps pushing for state title in shot put
Even after being runner-up in the shot put at the 2021 Class AA meet and competing at the 2021 USATF Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships as a freshman, sophomore Tesse Kamps said she’s still surprising herself.
It happened again last Friday when she threw a personal-best 41 feet in the shot put. At first, she didn’t even think it was a good throw.
“I didn’t see it,” Kamps said. “And then when I heard (the announcement), I jumped for joy because it surprised me. I didn’t know I PR’d.”
Kamps said she’s had to re-calibrate a bit after last season’s success, especially after last season was entirely made up of dual meets in the lead-up to divisionals and state. It’s been a bit of an “interesting” learning curve adjusting to bigger meets like Skor Dekam and Top 10.
“It’s way longer. And tiring,” Kamps said. “But now you get to see what state is going to look like because last year at state I didn’t know what it was going to look like with all the dual meets.”
She added that Top 10 in particular was helpful to gauge her top competition this season. Kamps — who is currently ranked No. 1 in the shot put in Class AA and No. 6 in discus — said that list includes Helena’s Sydney Mattfeldt, Billings Senior’s Torie Jamieson and Bozeman’s Jenavieve Lynch.
She said Jamieson’s recent discus throws at the Optimist meet in Great Falls on April 23 (120-2) and at Top 10 (personal-best 127-5) in particular have made her “step up her game.” There’s also the budding rivalry with Lynch that started last season, which both Lynch and Kamps have said makes them better.
“We laugh it off after we’re done (at each meet),” Kamps said. “In discus, she usually beats me. And then in shot, I usually beat her. It’s back and forth always. But it’s really fun, crosstown rivalries.”
For Kamps to be in competition with the best in the state has been fun to watch for her coaches, too. Jaeger-Smith has known Kamps since she was a sixth grader at the Gallatin Gateway school, where Jaeger-Smith teaches music and physical education. She said Kamps’ competitiveness has been key to her success.
“She reminds me of a lot of great athletes I’ve seen where if she didn’t win, she knows exactly what she wants to accomplish next time and she will make a plan to do that,” Jaeger-Smith said.
“But I think with the throws, which is so key, is she’s so coachable, too. Justin (Jessop), our throws coach, will push her and she will just try to match everything that she does.”
As she looks ahead, Kamps said she hopes to place top-two at state in the shot put and to set new personal bests in both shot put and discus.
Kamps also hopes to build momentum for future success in her final two years at Gallatin.
“I hope next year I can surprise myself a little more,” Kamps said.
Garret Coley looks to finish career strong
One of the main focuses for senior Garret Coley in his final season at Gallatin has been to make up for lost time.
What would have been his sophomore season at Bozeman High was canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, in his junior season at Gallatin, he injured his ankle in his first attempt at long jump in the first meet of the season. He worked his way back by the end of the season, but was only able to compete in the 4x400 meters relay.
“It’s crazy being back and I love it,” Coley said. “I just wish that I could get those seasons back.”
He’s been taking advantage of the opportunity this season. Coley is currently ranked No. 1 in Class AA in the long jump, No. 5 in the high jump and No. 5 in the 110-meter hurdles. He also competed in the 300-meter hurdles last Friday for the first time since freshman year, finishing in a personal-best time of 41.89 seconds.
Jaeger-Smith has known Garret and his younger brother Nash — a Gallatin sophomore — since they were in elementary school. For part of the season, she kept an eye on Garret’s health and abilities because he was coming off an injury. But his 300-meter hurdles performance put most of her fears to bed.
“I’m finally coming to terms of, if he does an event that I haven’t seen (him do) in a while or ever, he’s got a natural talent for it,” Jaeger-Smith said.
The entire Coley family has been “an integral part” of this Gallatin team, Jaeger-Smith said. Not only are Garret and Nash currently competing, but their older sister, Josie, is an assistant long jump coach. Their parents, Chad and Lucy, also competed in track and field at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and Jaeger-Smith called Lucy the “best team mom ever.”
Coley said his family history with track and field heavily influenced his desire to compete and try several different events. He’s had great success in both track and field disciplines.
He said his teammates have been instrumental in that, including his brother, senior Tyler Gilman and junior Treyten Kimm.
“It’s been super cool because you get the opportunity to compete against them every day in practice with some top state contenders,” Coley said. “And getting to work with them every day definitely pushes to make you a little bit better.”
Coley has another significant motivator this season: hoping to land on the Montana State track and field team as a decathlete. That started when he first reached out to MSU head coach Lyle Weese last season when he was injured to see what marks he needed to make the team. And after talking with Weese and MSU assistant coach Craig Hunter, he got the ball rolling.
That resulted in a call with MSU coaches two weeks ago, where they offered Coley a spot on the team. He said it’s not official yet, but that he’s verbally committed to compete for the Bobcats next year.
Coley also said his family has been “super supportive” through the entire process.
“My mom, my dad and my sister, when I got the call (from MSU) actually I put them on one call and told them the news about five minutes after,” Coley said. “They were the first people (I told). They were just about as excited as me.”
As he wraps up his time at Gallatin, Coley is looking to surpass several marks: 14 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles, 6-4 in the high jump (which he’s been clearing in practice) and 22-6 in the long jump. There’s also the push for a team state championship.
Above all, though, he’s trying his best to take it all in.
“Looking ahead for me right now is at the state meet, taking that title as a team because that would be huge as a program for us,” Coley said. “But it’s definitely hard not to think about what’s coming next year and the year after that and stay focused on what’s going on here.”
Nash Coley continues to fulfill potential
Nash Coley has also had plenty of success this season.
He’s currently ranked No. 5 in the 300-meter hurdles in Class AA and No. 10 in the 110-meter hurdles. Coley said he likes to keep those rankings in the back of his mind.
“Because just looking at rankings and seeing where you’re at (in the state), you can see if you have a chance of getting your goals or not,” Coley said. “And if you don’t have a chance, then it makes you push even harder.”
Coley said what’s helped has been his starts in the 110-meter hurdles and maintaining his speed in the 300-meter hurdles. That led to some recent personal-best times at Top 10 in the 300 hurdles (40.63) and at the Gallatin/Senior dual in the 110 hurdles (15.55).
Much like his brother, Coley said his teammates have helped tremendously. It also makes the recent run of success at meets extra special.
“It feels really good whenever all of us do good,” Coley said. “Because at Top 10 when I PR’d, our No. 1 300 hurdler (Gilman) also PR’d. And it was just a good time to celebrate with him.”
With this early success, both Garret and Jaeger-Smith noted how much potential Nash has. Jaeger-Smith particularly pointed to his versatility, such as his lone 800 meters race this season at Skor Dekam giving him a top-five time on the team (2:07.52).
Coley said there has been a bit of a learning curve for some of these bigger meets this season, but recent PRs have provided reassurance.
“It makes me feel proud of myself, especially because my brother wasn’t at this level at this age,” Coley said. “So it makes me wonder what I can do as a senior.”
Looking ahead, Coley said he’s vying for top-three finishes in both hurdles races at state. To do so, he hopes to keep relying on his support within the team.
“We push each other to do better each race,” Coley said. “And even during practices we all try to push each other to work harder and improve as much as we can.”