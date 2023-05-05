Before last Saturday, Gallatin track and field had yet to compete against more than two other teams at a meet.
That provided an “eye-opening” experience, head coach Chantel Jaeger-Smith said, when the Raptors competed at the Skor-Dekam Invitational this past Saturday in Helena and the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet Tuesday in Laurel.
Skor-Dekam gave Gallatin its first look at Helena and Helena Capital, both of whom will be top competitors at the Class AA meet later this month. The Raptors placed second in the girls team standings (Helena placed first) and third in the boys standings (Capital first, Helena second).
That gave Jaeger-Smith some trepidation heading into Top 10, where Gallatin faced Bozeman, Belgrade and the three Billings schools. And while it wasn’t a team competition, the Raptors competed “astoundingly well,” Jaeger-Smith said, with the boys placing first in seven events. Junior Nash Coley was also named the Boys Track Athlete of the Meet.
“I wish Top 10 could have been a team race because I think we could have got a trophy that way,” Jaeger-Smith added.
Trophies are at the top of mind for Gallatin’s boys and girls teams this season, especially with the boys finishing third at the Class AA meet last year.
Jaeger-Smith likes to bring up those high expectations at her weekly meetings with team captains. That group includes Coley and seniors Garrett Dahlke and Carson Steckelberg for the boys, and seniors Olivia Collins and Ashlyn Graham and juniors Tesse Kamps and Lydia Allen for the girls. It’s been helpful from a leadership perspective, Jaeger-Smith added, to know Gallatin has the talent to challenge any team in Class AA.
“So they’ve got their eyes on the prize for sure,” she said.
Kamps breaks out of slump at Top 10 meet
When her throw landed, Tesse Kamps didn’t even realize it was a new PR.
Kamps didn’t think she threw that far due to the peculiar setup of the Top 10 meet — “the lines were really weird there,” she said — but was excited enough when she saw it went past 39 feet. Then she was informed her throw actually went 41 feet, 6 inches — a new personal best and the top throw in Class AA.
“And when I heard that, I jumped,” Kamps said. “I screamed, ‘My PR, finally!’ It was just really fun there.”
Jaeger-Smith said, as head coach, it can be a challenge to see everything that goes on at meets, such as an entire series for a thrower. But at Top 10, she made it a priority to see each throw from Kamps and sophomore Jack Murray since Gallatin’s throws coaches couldn’t make it.
So Jaeger-Smith — along with “a whole crew of parents,” she said — witnessed and promptly captured videos of Kamps’ elation Tuesday.
“It was just awesome to see her come back and see her smile at competition because she can get so in her head,” Jaeger-Smith said.
Improving her mindset has been a theme throughout Kamps’ junior season. Especially after finishing second at state in the shot put each of the past two years.
She expected to be throwing 40-plus feet to open the season. But after hitting 38-11 in the season-opening Corvallis Invite on March 31, Kamps entered into a “huge slump,” she said.
It didn’t help that she wasn’t able to challenge herself at meets, consistently winning in both the shot put and discus at duals and triangulars.
But things started to shift after sweeping at Skor-Dekam and entering Top 10.
“When I finally got there and had competitors, I was happy,” Kamps said. “I was like, ‘I can push myself more now.’”
Kamps — who also placed third in the discus (112-3) at Top 10 — got to see other state-title contenders like Billings Senior’s Torie Jamieson, who won a Class AA title in the discus last year and placed fifth in the shot put.
Finally seeing a 40-plus throw played a key role in breaking out of the early-season slump. Kamps also credited assistant coaches Tucker Yates and Justin Jessop, who have helped improve technique and make practices fun this season.
Jaeger-Smith added that the subject of mental health — especially among high school athletes — “isn’t brought up enough” and affects even the top level of competitors.
“Me and my assistant coaches have been working exclusively with her the last couple of weeks, especially,” Jaeger-Smith said. “So it’s been really awesome to see the results show and (see her) get back up into the 40-foot throws.”
Kamps said she’s in a much better headspace now and is focused on capturing her first state title. That includes improving her technique in both the shot put and the discus, like not leading with her head in the latter event.
“I’m looking forward to just pushing myself more now. I can see what I can do,” Kamps said. “And same with the team. I hope that we can win state for girls and guys, too.”
Nansel enjoying first year on track and field team
During his first two years of high school, Ryan Nansel was “skeptical” of adding a third sport.
He’d mainly utilized the springs of his freshman and sophomore years to get healthy. Knee injuries and other ligament strains in his legs had lingered from football and basketball.
“But I figured there’s only two years left and I’d regret it if I didn’t do it,” Nansel said of joining the track and field team. “I’m having a lot of fun and it’s definitely worth it.”
Nansel made the jump as a junior and has found near-immediate success. While he’s dabbled in the 100 meters and high jump, his main event has been the long jump. He currently ranks fifth in Class AA (21-5), with a third-place finish at Skor-Dekam and a first-place finish at Top 10.
“The coaches have been great and I’ve been getting better every meet,” Nansel said. “It gives me a good idea of what I can accomplish and I want to maximize my potential this year.”
When deciding what events to choose, Nansel said he was immediately drawn to the long jump because “I’ve always loved to jump.”
“I take pride in my jumping ability and coaches are willing to work with me, even though they know it’s my first year doing it, too,” Nansel said. “So I still have a lot to learn with technique and stuff.”
Jaeger-Smith said she was confident in Nansel’s athleticism from watching him play basketball, as well as coaching his older brother, Tyler, who graduated from Gallatin last year. She added that Nansel’s commitment in his first season has been “awesome to see.”
“I’m excited to see (where he goes),” she said. “I don’t think Ryan Nansel has peaked yet.”
One of Nansel’s standout moments this season was setting a new personal best at the Crosstown Dual on April 25. His jump of 21-5 also pre-qualified him for the Class AA meet. Nansel said that was the culmination of working with assistant coaches Josie and Chad Coley, as well as supportive teammates like juniors Rafe Spring and Lex Steckelberg “helping to push me and give me the idea that I know that I can do it.”
He felt similarly after his finish at Top 10 the next week, especially amid the “high expectations” the Gallatin boys had as a group going in.
“We had a lot of competitors there,” Nansel said. “And to be able to contribute, I’m very thankful. Jumps are streaky sometimes, but I was lucky to have a good day.”
Nansel said he still feels pretty raw as a jumper, and will continue working on his landing and hips/leg motion mid-air on jumps. Those changes could lead to an extra couple inches that might “make a big difference” come the state meet, he said.
“I’ve found a solid consistency the last couple of meets and I don’t want to lose that,” he said.
Collins’ versatility paying dividends in final season
Since the beginning of her junior year, Olivia Collins has eyed the sub-1:00 threshold in the 400 meters.
The closest she got in 2022 was 1:00.35 at the Butte-Bozeman-Gallatin dual. Not reaching that goal provided some motivation heading into this track season, along with signing to play soccer at Boise State.
The difference was clear from the first race, as Collins took first at the Gallatin-Great Falls dual in 59.86 seconds. She continued to drop her time, with the latest PR being set in a first place finish (58.76 seconds) at Skor-Dekam. That gave her the top time in Class AA.
“I came in (to this season) a lot stronger,” Collins said. “I’m just really happy that all my work paid off when I finally got that time.”
Not only has she impressed in the 400, but Collins’ versatility has been on display in various sprint events. Collins currently ranks sixth in the 100 meters (12.63 seconds), seventh in the 200 meters (26.64 seconds) and runs the anchor legs for Gallatin’s 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Collins — who was also previously named the Montana Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year — said being a multi-sport athlete helps keep her in top shape year-round. The competitiveness throughout Gallatin’s program has “stepped up a level” this year as well.
“And honestly, it’s just fun,” Collins said. “I do track for fun, so it’s nice to just try all these different events and help my teammates in every way that I can.”
One fun aspect has been the relays, both of which placed second at Top 10. Collins said those are “some of my favorite races,” even if running as the anchor can be quite stressful at times.
She added that the Raptors are “really deep,” including six girls being in the mix for the 4x400 team. That group includes Collins, Graham, junior Auna Flohr, sophomores Isabel Ross and Claire Rutherford and freshman Avé Ovegard.
“Just having that many girls is kind of like a safety net,” Collins said. “So if one person gets injured or something, we can just easily have another person step in.
“And it feels like a family, just bonding with everyone, all of us practicing handoffs and all of that. It’s super, super fun to work with a bunch of girls.”
Graham, who attends Manhattan Christian but competes for Gallatin, has particularly helped Collins as a training partner in the duo’s junior and senior seasons. Graham ranks seventh in Class AA in the 400 (1:00.67) and also competes in the 100, 200 and 800 meters.
“When we come to track practice, it feels like we go to school together because we spend so much time together and we’ve gotten really close over the past couple of years,” Collins said. “And I just really like training with her because she pushes me and I push her. And I think that’s how we’ve been so successful this year and the past couple years, too.”
Jaeger-Smith has previously said how valuable the duo of Collins and Graham are to this team with their array of events. She added that Collins’ ability to “lead by example” has been key this season.
“I know she’s a senior, but she is still eager to try anything new and is open to anything we coaches suggest,” Jaeger-Smith said. “I think that’s why she’s leading our group so well.”
Collins’ goals for the rest of her final season include hitting 57 seconds and placing at state in the 400 meters. She also wants to help Gallatin reach its team goals at the Class AA meet.
“I know we’re going back into the harder training phase these next couple of weeks,” Collins said. “So just putting all my effort in and making sure all my teammates are putting their best effort in and hopefully continuing to PR and place well and just seeing everybody improve.”
