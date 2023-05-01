Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The balancing act between focusing on the future and finishing what he started weighed on Gallatin senior Eli Hunter during his final high school basketball season.

As the Raptors looked to make another run in the Class AA tournament, Hunter was also trying to decide where he would compete at the next level. The recruiting process was “really stressful,” he said.

“But the second I took a visit to Providence and just met with the coaching staff, it just felt like home and somewhere I could spend the next four years,” Hunter added.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you