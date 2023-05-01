The balancing act between focusing on the future and finishing what he started weighed on Gallatin senior Eli Hunter during his final high school basketball season.
As the Raptors looked to make another run in the Class AA tournament, Hunter was also trying to decide where he would compete at the next level. The recruiting process was “really stressful,” he said.
“But the second I took a visit to Providence and just met with the coaching staff, it just felt like home and somewhere I could spend the next four years,” Hunter added.
Hunter initially committed to play men’s basketball at the University of Providence on April 11 via Twitter and signed his letter of intent during a ceremony Monday at Gallatin High. Fellow seniors Jaeli Jenkins (Montana State-Billings, women’s basketball) and Gavin Klein (Regis University, men’s golf) also signed their letters of intent Monday.
“It feels really good (to make it official),” Hunter said. “It’s been a long time coming and I’m just really excited to get out there and start playing.”
Playing college basketball has long been a dream for Hunter. Part of that comes from his parents, Amy and Tyson, both playing basketball at Carroll College. That helped him decide to stay in Montana and attend Providence, where he’ll major in business.
“There’s just a ton of history here for me and for my family,” Hunter said. “I just want to continue to build on that legacy.”
His desire to college basketball also stems from his time playing with his AAU team, the Montana Rebels, and his three years at Gallatin High.
Hunter was named first team all-conference and all-state in both his junior and senior seasons, helping lead the Raptors to their first two trips to the state tournament. The point guard averaged 19.1 points per game this past season, which ranked second in Class AA. Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton previously said Hunter’s work ethic and offensive production has “set the bar pretty high” for future Raptors.
During his time at Gallatin, Hunter said he made lifelong friendships and matured as both a basketball player and a man. The program “meant everything to me,” he added.
That growth, Hunter said, will help him as he takes this next step to playing NAIA basketball.
“I’m just excited to keep improving,” Hunter said. “I haven’t made it or anything at all yet. I’m excited to get to work.”
Jenkins signs to play women’s basketball at Montana State-Billings
Coaches helped pave the way for Jaeli Jenkins to play at the next level.
Jenkins’ high school career began at Class C Shields Valley, where one of her coaches grew up with an assistant coach for MSUB’s women’s basketball team. That helped put Jenkins on the Yellowjackets’ radar, Jenkins said, which continued after she transferred to Gallatin this past fall.
The recruiting process continued at her next stop, with Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist getting Jenkins into the Treasure State Classic — hosted by MSUB — this past March. Jenkins scored nine points in the game as the Class AA team beat the Class C East team 65-60.
Before the weekend was over, MSUB coaches extended an offer to Jenkins. She promptly committed and later signed her letter of intent Monday. Jenkins plans to study elementary education at MSUB.
“It feels amazing,” Jenkins said. “I was really happy that my friends and family could be here. It definitely overjoys me just to have them present and it to finally be official.”
Holmquist previously said on Gallatin’s senior night how Jenkins was a “huge piece of the puzzle” for the Raptors this past season. Jenkins slotted into the starting lineup as one of Gallatin’s best defenders and helped lead the Raptors to their first state tournament berth.
Jenkins said the program means “everything to me” and holds a special place in her heart after this past season.
“I’m going to miss the competitiveness from my team because we are all best friends, but it’s also the type of best friend where you could play against them in practice,” Jenkins said. “You can get scrappy, you can have fun, you can compete for your position and really hold that honor, but also still love each other at the end of the day.”
Jenkins hopes to forge new relationships with her teammates at MSUB, including Bozeman senior Avery Burkhart, who will also be her roommate.
“When I went to MSUB, again, they were all very welcoming,” Jenkins said. “And it already kind of felt like I was a part of a family. So I’m very excited to get to know my team and to compete at the next level.”
Klein signs to play men’s golf at Regis University
Gavin Klein said he was “a little late” to the college recruiting process, but that didn’t discourage him.
A recruiter helped get his name out to schools and set up some visits. Going out of state for college was important — “I like being kind of independent,” Klein said — and he enjoyed the different areas he visited. But Regis University in Denver quickly rose to the top of his list.
“I went and visited the campus and kind of fell in love with the campus and the team right away,” Klein said. “I kind of had that gut feeling that this was going to be this school I was going to go to.”
After the long process, Klein said he was “really excited” to sign his letter of intent to play men’s golf at Regis Monday. Klein plans to major in business.
Klein credited the support from his Gallatin coaches for helping him through this process, particularly head coach Matt Clark. Klein said Clark reached out to college coaches, wrote letters of recommendation and “helped me as much as he could.”
“He was really trying to help him go to a school that I really wanted to go to,” Klein added.
Clark previously said Klein is a clutch player and carries himself like a “seasoned vet.” That was most evident when Klein finished fourth at the Class AA tournament this past fall. Klein — who was Gallatin’s No. 1 boys golfer this past season — said he appreciated the “team chemistry” the Raptors had.
“The last three years were probably the best three years of golf I’ve played,” Klein said. “I really liked the teams that I was with and the people I was with.”
Klein said he’s most looking forward to traveling “all over the country” with his college team to tournaments in Florida, California, Arizona and Las Vegas. He also plans to keep fine-tuning his skillset, particularly his short game.
“I feel like this school is the best fit for me,” he said, “and I’m really excited to get down there and I like the team that the coach is creating. I’m really excited that I’ll be able to play college golf next year.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.