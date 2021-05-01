Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff won both of their No. 1 doubles matches to lead Gallatin on the road on Saturday.
The Raptors boys tied with Kalispell Flathead 4-4 while the Raptors girls lost 8-0. The Raptors boys fell to Kalispell Glacier 6-2, and the Glacier girls defeated the Raptors 8-0.
Against Flathead, Gallatin’s boys won their Nos. 2-4 singles matches. Wynn Wagner won 6-3, 6-4, Nathan Nguyen won 6-0, 6-4 and Zach Dobbs won 7-5, 6-2. Farne and Schonhoff won 6-3, 6-2.
Schonhoff and Farne won their Glacier match 6-1, 6-2. Will Gram and Graham Overton, the Gallatin boys’ No. 2 doubles team, also won 7-5, 6-3.
