Molly O’Connor was up to serve, exactly what Gallatin wanted.
The junior libero and team captain had sparked the Raptors from the service line throughout the match. One point away from their landmark victory, they trusted her in this pivotal moment.
O’Connor hit the ball. It touched the net. But it had just enough momentum. It trickled over, and it landed on Billings Senior’s side.
Gallatin head coach Ashley Obstar laughed when she thought about her team’s reaction. Players jumped up and down. They wanted to hug each other, but then they realized they’re not supposed to touch because of health protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
“You would’ve thought they won the state championship,” Obstar said. “They worked so hard for that win.”
The Raptors swept the Broncs, but it wasn’t easy. Gallatin earned its first win as a program to the tune of 25-23, 34-32, 26-24 on Tuesday.
“It was exhilarating and just so empowering to the girls and to the whole program,” Obstar said. “It was so fun.”
Obstar felt her team had enjoyed fast-paced growth right away. With scrappy defense, the Raptors battled in their two first matches to five sets.
Obstar noted how well they would play to start matches but then couldn’t capitalize in the end. She said early inconsistency was disappointing and frustrating.
“So the fact that we were able to fight so hard and then actually pull it off this time, it was such a great feeling,” she said. “But knowing what we had gone through before made it that much better.”
Obstar pointed out her program was making simple mistakes. For a team in its first season with no seniors, she expected that. She wanted the Raptors to remain patient and fight through growing pains.
She particularly pointed to her team’s aggressive serving, which she identified as a key portion in her program’s identity. Another ingredient, Gallatin’s relentless defense, was evident right away. But the serving needed work.
Obstar said the Raptors dealt with “so many errors” due to serves in the net or out bounds in their first few matches. She reminded her players that success — and building an identity — would take time.
“My team just completely bought in,” Obstar said. “Nobody blamed anyone. Everyone just knew we were going to get back to work at practice and we’re going to keep doing what we’re doing and it’s going to pay off.”
This emphasis on development came to fruition in Gallatin’s first win. The sets were all so close any serving mistake could’ve been a turning point. But the Raptors tallied 15 aces, five by O’Connor, four by Addie Swanson and three from Abbie Tietz.
The Raptors remained aggressive, Obstar said, and it paid off.
She pointed to the second set when Obstar estimated the Raptors were trailing by eight points. But serving runs by O’Connor in the final two sets made up for any deficit.
O’Connor also led the team with 12 digs. Obstar, who coached the Bozeman Hawks until this year, pointed out O’Connor always had an “outstanding” ability to read the ball. That’s why she was the Hawks’ libero last season as a sophomore.
Her defensive and serve-receive skills are now at a higher level this year. Obstar also explained how crucial O’Connor has been to the young team as she excels at helping her young teammates shake off mistakes and focus on the next point.
Obstar called O’Connor “the rock for the team.”
“We can’t get mad at every mistake because there’s going to be a lot of mistakes, and you have to have mistakes to grow,” Obstar added. “So the fact that you can have someone like Molly who is so competitive but at the same time very positive, it’s just a perfect mixture to have for our team captain, especially in our very first year.”
Ryann Eddins paced the Raptors with 12 kills. Swanson, whose serve run in the first set fueled the Raptors’ early success, facilitated the offense with 23 assists and chalked up five digs.
Obstar also highlighted Makyah Albrecht’s versatile performance. Playing all around the court, she contributed 10 kills, three blocks and four digs.
“She also really stepped it up,” Obstar said. “Makyah was able to be super consistent, steady and aggressive the whole way through.”
Obstar still doesn’t believe her team played to its potential. She would like to think the Raptors are only beginning their success and they will continue winning, but she said only their work ethic over time will tell if that’s true.
The Raptors host Belgrade at 2 p.m. Saturday and are scheduled to play at Bozeman for the first time at 7 p.m. Oct. 1.
“Right now, all I can say is that was an incredible win and we’re going to continue to work hard,” Obstar said, “and keep doing what we’re doing in practice to hopefully get more wins.”
