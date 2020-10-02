Ashley Obstar was looking forward to coaching against her old team in their first crosstown match. Instead, Obstar spent Thursday night quarantined.
Obstar, Gallatin’s head volleyball coach, told the Chronicle on Friday that she had contracted COVID-19, as did someone else involved with the team. Some in the program began quarantining last week. Obstar said her quarantine ends on Tuesday while others in the program will be allowed to return Oct. 10.
Obstar said she’s not distressed about her health or that of her family. With a hoarse voice, she said she simply feels like she has “just a really bad sinus infection.”
“We’ve just been really careful with not exposing other people. We’ve been really careful through this whole thing,” Obstar said. “We just really want these two weeks to end and get back into it.”
The Raptors were originally scheduled to play at Bozeman, where Obstar was the head coach until this year, on Thursday. Instead, the Raptors and Hawks will play Oct. 27. This means they will play each other for the first time and then again on Oct. 29 two days later.
“I think the whole thing stinks,” Obstar said. “That game, we were really looking forward to playing.”
Bozeman School District activities director Mark Ator said he’s confident the virus is contained in this instance for Gallatin. The Raptors’ scheduled return date is Oct. 15. Their matches against Billings Skyview and Billings West next week have been rescheduled.
Ator also said some members of the Hawks were also not available because they were quarantining due to contact tracing. But there were no positive tests on their part.
“By postponing the game,” Obstar said, “it actually worked out better so it could be Gallatin High’s full force vs. Bozeman High’s full force.”
This comes after the Raptors played Belgrade on Saturday. Every athletic contest for Belgrade this weekend was canceled after some athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
Obstar isn’t sure when she contracted the virus, but she “can’t imagine” it was during that match last week. She said those involved were wearing masks and the volleyballs were disinfected.
Ator said, as of now, the Raptors players and coaches can return when their quarantine is up. Though he is confident the Raptors will be back to play as scheduled, he said that decision is solely left up to health officials.
“We knew going into the season things like this could happen,” Ator said. “The key is to get back and get rolling.”
This is all while COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally. On Friday, 68 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Gallatin County, a record jump in the number of daily case counts. Currently, the county has 198 active cases and eight hospitalizations.
Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said students involved with athletics are treated the same as students who are not in regard to quarantines. Games or practices could be seen as places for contact tracing like a classroom.
Kelley explained the timeline for quarantines follows CDC guidance. A person’s case is considered communicable 10 days after the person shows symptoms, which causes one to be isolated for that long.
In the meantime, health officials conduct contract tracing. People who have been within 6 feet of the person with the virus for at least 15 minutes is deemed a close contact. The virus could develop with a person within 14 days, even after a negative test, once exposed. Therefore close contacts are asked to quarantine for two weeks to see if symptoms occur.
“It’s a balancing act,” Kelley said. “The school districts are making really tough decisions about this. One side of the decision is the educational value of things. There’s definitely an educational value in kids being active and part of a team and competing and being part of that. Building self-esteem, there’s a huge advantage to that.
“But there’s also a risk to that. And school districts are really weighing that and trying to make decisions about what is the benefit and risk of making decisions in that way.”
Obstar, who is also a teacher, noted how this is difficult for players because they’re also being held out of school for two weeks.
Obstar added those around the program have been supportive. She said most families are happy this didn’t happen during the postseason when more teams are involved.
“I think everyone is really sad,” Obstar said. “I think a lot of parents figured it was bound to happen at some point, but I think the players are definitely in shock.”
Still, Obstar is “very confident” the Raptors will return to play on time.
“Being home for two weeks, I don’t see anybody picking it up from anything else,” Obstar said. “I know there’s a possibility anyone else could get it, but I’m optimistic we’ll be able to pick back up, and I think everyone will be even more hungry to get back and start hopefully from where we left off.”
