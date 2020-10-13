In their first-ever postseason game, the Gallatin girls soccer team secured a victory.
Maria Matosich scored late in the second half to propel the East No. 5-seeded Raptors to a 1-0 win at No. 4 Great Falls on Tuesday in the first round of the Class AA playoffs. The Raptors (7-6-1) advanced to the state quarterfinals later this week.
Attempts to reach Gallatin head coach Joel Ganey were unsuccessful.
Raptors boys season ends in playoffs
Ben Hietala mentioned to one of his assistant coaches that he feels penalty kicks can unfold like a coin toss. Gallatin had a 50-50 shot of pulling off a win.
But in their first appearance in the Class AA playoffs, the Raptors were one make away from advancing.
East No. 6-seeded Gallatin and No. 3-seeded Billings West were tied at 1-1 after overtime, but West prevailed with a 4-3 shootout advantage to advance to the state quarterfinals.
The Raptors’ season ended at 4-9-1.
“It was a heartbreaker,” Hietala said.
The Raptors started out strong, Hietala added, as they “defended with all their hearts and fought for every inch in the game.”
Gallatin gained the early advantage in the first half when Tyler Nyquist scored on a penalty kick, giving his team a 1-0 lead.
“The entire team, from our striker to our goalkeeper, everyone in between,” Hietala said, “everyone defended for each other, and that’s what it takes to compete in these playoff games. We had to defend really hard and try to get more goals, but unfortunately it didn’t happen today.”
West (8-5-2) responded with a goal by Owen Guthridge in the second half.
The Raptors battled through a scoreless overtime period. They then converted on their first three penalty kicks as Nyquist, Nick Udstuen and Max Burke made their attempts.
But the Golden Bears hung on by making four of their five kicks.
“I’m extremely proud of the way the boys fought until the end,” Hietala said.
Hietala feels the Raptors helped instill program values that will last for years to come. That was evident by how close they were to upsetting a higher seed in the first round of the playoffs.
The Raptors learned plenty, Hietala said, including the importance of fine tuning smaller details.
Through a mix of training and community service, Hietala expects the program to build even more this offseason.
“The culture they built is one of passion and one of fighting,” Hietala said. “I couldn’t be more proud.”
