Gallatin earned a playoff win in its inaugural season, and it nearly came up with a second on Friday.
The East No. 4-seeded Raptors led at intermission thanks to a first-half goal by Madison Anderson in the Class AA quarterfinals at Helena. But the West No. 1-seeded Bengals scored in the second half, leading to a tie after regulation and overtime, and secured the win with extra penalty kicks.
The Raptors, who defeated Great Falls earlier this week to open the postseason, finished the year 7-7-1.
Helena’s Logan Todorovich scored the tying goal less than a minute into the second half.
Both teams made their first eight penalty kicks in the shootout, but a Bengals save and a make by freshman Avery Kraft gave them the win. They advanced to the semifinals, which will take place next week.
“I told the girls that I am so extremely proud of them and how hard they fought not only this game, but also all season long,” Raptors head coach Joel Ganey said. “They came so far from the first games to this last one, it was awesome and so fun to work with, and it was down to their hard work and dedication to each other and to our goals.”
Ganey felt the Raptors defended against Helena’s strategies, but the Bengals were equally impressive defensively. Ganey added the Raptors grew exhausted closer toward the end of the match, which caused them to focus even more on defense.
While he wished it didn’t end in penalty kicks, Ganey recognized the need for the game to end with a victor.
“Another good, tight and fun playoff game. Both teams (fought) super hard and left everything out on the field. Neither team wanted to lose,” Ganey said. “... Overall the game had all the makings of a stalemate.”
Ganey emphasized how proud he is of this year’s team. And with no seniors, the Raptors could return everyone for next season.
It may be months away, but Ganey eagerly began looking forward to another year because of the enjoyment and improvements this year’s team had.
“I think we exceeded expectations for the first year of the program,” Ganey said, “and the culture of hard work and dedication the girls created will pay off — and really it has already begun to pay off.”
