Pressure pays off for Gallatin girls soccer in playoff win over Missoula Sentinel By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Gallatin's Tessa Scott splits a pair of Missoula Sentinel defenders in the first half on Saturday. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Gallatin's Olivia Collins battles against Missoula Sentinel's Faith Marshall for the ball near the Spartans goal in the first half Saturday at Bozeman Sports Park. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Gallatin's Indigo Andresen makes a move on Missoula Sentinel's Briel Powers on Saturday. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Gallatin's Makinlee Naffziger battles for the ball against Missoula Sentinel's Haley Wolsky in the first half Saturday. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Gallatin's Olivia Collins works the middle of the field in the first half. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin made it clear early that Saturday's second half would be different from the first.After a scoreless first half, the Raptors brought strong pressure throughout the last 40 minutes and claimed a 2-0 playoff win against Missoula Sentinel at Bozeman Sports Park.Goals from Tessa Scott and Olivia Collins sent Gallatin to the Class AA semifinals. The Raptors will play again on Tuesday. The referee had hardly stopped blowing the whistle to start the second half before Natalie Sippos cranked a shot that rattled off the crossbar and back into play before being swept up by the Sentinel defense.The play elicited cheers from the crowd and set the tone of the second half of play.Gallatin (11-1-4), the East's No. 2 seed, brought a relentless attack, crossing the ball into the box a few times and making dangerous plays in front of goal, including a rocket from Collins that was tipped over the crossbar by Sentinel keeper Kassidy Kirgan in the 48th minute.Sentinel (10-4-2) held the Raptors back until the 52nd minute, when Sippos was taken down in the box while chasing a loose ball and the ref called for a penalty.Scott stepped up to the mark.“I was honestly really scared because their keeper is amazing,” Scott said.Luckily, the Raptors practiced penalty shots repeatedly this week, and it paid off Saturday.When the whistle blew, Scott took a slow run up before acing the ball low and to the left, putting it into the back of the net. “I went up there and was like, ‘This is it. You’ve been practicing this, you got this,'” Scott said.Scott credited Sentinel for giving them a challenge, and said the Raptors did a good job adjusting to their play.Raptors head coach Joel Ganey said the team knew Sentinel likes to play through the midfield and had some speed up top. They tried to keep high pressure on the Spartans.The game plan paid off again in the 59th minute, when Sippos crossed the ball toward a leaping Collins.Collins managed to hit the ball hard despite an awkward angle. The keeper made contact, but the ball slipped past her into the goal.The Raptors kept up pressure for the rest of the half, sending in more than a few shots at Kirgan, who played aggressively, scooping up several chances at the top of the box and diving to send shots away from the goal and out of play.Though the Raptors were largely in control of the game, the Spartans had their share of plays in the Gallatin half.The Raptors defense managed to disrupt their attack, though, and keeper Averi Smith snagged any balls that slipped through to her to cement the shutout.Ganey said they are excited for the semifinals, noting it is only the second year of the program and the first with seniors.“Being on the front foot and being bold is something that we live by, and we try to do it any time we can,” Ganey said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tessa Scott Olivia Collins Sport Referee Ball Semifinal Gallatin Natalie Sippos Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets