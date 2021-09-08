Support Local Journalism


Gallatin’s boys and girls teams both beat Billings Skyview on Tuesday. The boys won 3-0 and the girls won 5-1.

In the boys game, Rowen Luehder tallied two assists by setting up John Shaler and Chase Stohlmann for goals. Kegan Farmer also scored unassisted.

The boys won their third consecutive game and are now 3-2 this year.

The Raptors girls team won for the fourth straight game and is now 4-0-1.

Olivia Collins scored twice and assisted twice against Skyview. Caris Follett also added two goals, and Natalie Sippos scored once. Tessa Scott, Maria Matosich and Madison Anderson also notched assists.

The teams return to action Saturday at Belgrade. The girls play at 3 p.m., and the boys play at 5 p.m.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 

