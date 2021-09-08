Prep roundup: Gallatin boys, girls soccer teams beat Billings Skyview By Chronicle Staff Sep 8, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin’s boys and girls teams both beat Billings Skyview on Tuesday. The boys won 3-0 and the girls won 5-1.In the boys game, Rowen Luehder tallied two assists by setting up John Shaler and Chase Stohlmann for goals. Kegan Farmer also scored unassisted.The boys won their third consecutive game and are now 3-2 this year. The Raptors girls team won for the fourth straight game and is now 4-0-1.Olivia Collins scored twice and assisted twice against Skyview. Caris Follett also added two goals, and Natalie Sippos scored once. Tessa Scott, Maria Matosich and Madison Anderson also notched assists.The teams return to action Saturday at Belgrade. The girls play at 3 p.m., and the boys play at 5 p.m. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Billings Skyview Team Assist Sport Tessa Scott Maria Matosich Madison Anderson Girl Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets