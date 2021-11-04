Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Gallatin was hoping to avoid a seeded upset by Billings Senior for the second season in a row on Thursday, but the Broncs claimed a four-set victory in the opening round of the Eastern AA divisional tournament just as they did last year.

The fourth-seeded Raptors dropped the first two sets by scores of 13-25 and 22-25 before staying alive with a 25-21 win in the third set. Senior, the fifth seed, wrapped up the win on its home floor with a 25-16 victory in the fourth set.

“We just couldn’t find our groove as a team,” Raptors head coach Ashley Obstar said. “Our offense found a rhythm the set that we won. We made less errors and played as a team more in the third set.”

Obstar said the team’s serve-receive was strong throughout the entire match. The Raptors served quite well also, racking up 10 aces. Addie Swanson led that effort with three, and Makyah Albrecht and Taylor Speake both followed with two.

Swanson also led the team with 24 assists, and she added eight digs. Albrecht led the Raptors with eight kills. Cadence Lundgren, Keaton Lynn and Ryann Eddins each had six kills. Lundgren also had two blocks.

Molly O’Connor led the team with 15 digs.

The loss sends Gallatin to the consolation side of the bracket, where it will face eighth-seeded Great Falls in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. Friday.

“It’s huge that the team regroups before (Friday),” Obstar said. “Great Falls is scrappy regardless of their status in the conference coming in. They place the ball well, so it will definitely be a good match. Our team needs to find the rhythm.”

Eagles win divisional opener

Manhattan Christian began the Western C tournament on Thursday with a three-set victory over Alberton-Superior. Set scores were 25-15, 25-12, 25-12.

Kiersten Van Kirk led the team with 12 kills and added eight assists. Katelyn Van Virk had seven kills and nine digs. The Eagles notched 12 service aces, led by four from Ava Bellach and three from Alexis DeVries.

Tigers win play-in, then fall to Huntley Project

In the Southern B tournament, Manhattan defeated Forsyth in four sets in the tournament’s play-in match.

The Tigers advanced to the tournament’s first round against Huntley Project but lost in three sets. Set scores were 25-10, 25-14, 25-16.

Manhattan will play Baker in the consolation bracket on Friday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Recommended for you