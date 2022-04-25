As far as the contiguous United States is concerned, Sophia and Olivia Mansour moved from about as far away as possible before their family settled in Bozeman.
The sisters from Key West, Florida, lived in town last year, but Sophia chose not to play tennis during her sophomore year and Olivia was not yet in high school. This year, as a junior and freshman, respectively, they make up Gallatin’s No. 1 girls doubles team.
Raptors head coach Colter Curey is glad to have them. He called the sisters “friendly and great kids,” making it easy for them to make friends with new teammates.
And on the court, Curey said, “They know when to turn it on.”
That was again on display Monday morning as they notched a 6-2, 6-3 win against Billings Senior’s Marin Meyer and Hannah Kidd to improve to 4-0 as a doubles team this season. In the afternoon, they defeated Billings West’s Sammi McDonald and Jo Schöler 6-0, 6-3 to move to 5-0.
Both wins were critical in helping the Raptors girls team beat Senior and West by identical 6-2 margins.
Sophia and Olivia were familiar with Bozeman before they moved here, saying their family often vacationed in Montana.
“We came for the summer and then never left,” Sophia said, laughing.
Though the girls technically attend Bozeman’s Petra Academy, they have had little trouble fitting in with teammates from nearby Gallatin.
“It’s a lot of new people and everyone’s so nice,” Olivia said. “We all do stuff after practices.”
They’ve been quick to find their niche with the Raptors. Makayla Otey, a sophomore, played at No. 1 doubles with Averi Smith last season. But Smith suffered a knee injury during basketball season that will keep her from playing tennis, so Otey has become the team’s top singles player. The Mansours have stepped in admirably at the top of the doubles lineup.
“I think they originally played a lot of singles in their lives, so we have them learning a lot about doubles and they’re doing a great job transitioning into that position and they’re also doing a great job playing together,” Curry said. “They have good communication, they’re pretty cohesive on the court together and they’re learning a lot really quickly, which is really awesome to see.
“Them playing together seems to be the best thing for us.”
In their match against Senior, the sisters found great success playing close to the net and keeping the intensity at a high level. Curey said he’s asked them to implement that strategy because it’s not one often used in singles play, but the Mansours arrived already with the right mentality to make any tactics work.
“I think their aggressiveness on the court comes from their character,” Curey said. “They’re just tough and really resilient athletes.”
And they already have high hopes for what they can accomplish at Gallatin.
“We really want to win state for doubles,” Olivia said. “At least place, but we really want to win first place. We can do it if we work hard enough.”
Otey is also playing well after switching to singles. On Monday, she beat Senior’s Alison Blee 6-2, 6-4, followed later by a 6-2, 6-2 win over West’s Jenner Mathison.
Otey is finding that singles play is a bit more competitive than doubles, and it also requires a different style of play. There are mental changes necessary as well.
“For me, it’s just not having the extra support of a cheerleader and another partner with you,” Otey said, “so I kind of have to figure out how to cheer myself on and get myself hyped up instead of having the mutual support from a friend.”
With her two wins, she’s 3-2 in singles play this year. She’s still growing in her role, but Curey said Otey has already improved so much considering she picked up the sport just within the last two years.
“I’m really proud of her for stepping up,” Curey said. “She wanted it. She wants the challenge of playing No. 1 singles, and she works hard all year long for this. She’s progressively getting better.”
Gallatin’s Ritu Bajwa (7-5, 6-1) and Alivia Ballenger (6-1, 6-1) also added singles wins against Senior. On the doubles side, the No. 2 pairing of Mandi Faure and Ryann Eddins won 7-6, 2-6, 10-7. And No. 3 team Julia Stevenson and Trinity Simmons won 6-1, 6-4.
Against West, Mal Gregory, Bajwa and Ballenger all won singles matches to pair with Otey’s. And Stevenson and Simmons won at No. 3 doubles to go with the Mansours’ win at No. 1.
On the boys side, the Raptors tied Senior 4-4 and beat West 6-2.
Gallatin salvaged a tie in the morning thanks to three doubles wins and one singles win. The latter came from freshman Emerson Fry in the No. 3 spot.
“He stepped up in a great singles pool today and got our one singles win that we really needed,” Curey said.
Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff won at No. 1 doubles, Graham Overton and Jonas Overton won at No. 3 and Max DeFanti and Zach Dobbs won at No. 4.
Against West, the Raptors swept singles play with wins from Braeden Butler, Wynn Wagner and Fry. Kearen Samsel won by default. In doubles action, Farne and Schonhoff won 6-3, 6-2, and the Overton brothers won a second time, 6-2, 5-7, 10-8.