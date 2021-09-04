Max Burke records hat trick in Gallatin boys soccer win over CMR By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Sep 4, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Gallatin's Max Burke kicks the ball towards Charles M. Russell's goal on Saturday at Bozeman High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin's Chase Stohlmann battles Charles M. Russell's Jonah Van Tassell for the ball on Saturday at Bozeman High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Twenty minutes had just barely elapsed, and Max Burke already had a hat trick.Gallatin head coach Ben Hietala asked the team to dominate in the pregame huddle on the edge of the field. It didn’t take long for the Raptors to answer the call.A Nikolas Udstuen goal in the seventh minute got things started, and Burke’s flurry of goals followed shortly after. The Raptors were well on their way to a 5-1 win against Great Falls CMR on Saturday at Bozeman High. Gallatin lost its first two games of the season but has bounced back with a two-game winning streak after also beating Great Falls High on Thursday.“Being four games in, we’re starting to feel more comfortable moving the ball, trying to possess the ball and create good goal-scoring opportunities,” Hietala said. “Today we tried to be a bit more aggressive and play the ball behind the back line of CMR, and it worked out pretty well for us.”The offensive aggression was evident early, as senior Kegan Farmer lofted a free kick into the box where Udstuen directed it toward the goal. Rustlers (0-4) goalkeeper John Huestis saved Udstuen’s first attempt but couldn’t corral it. Udstuen collected the rebound and scored on a second try.“Whenever you have a goal in the first five minutes, it sets a good tone,” Hietala said. “Especially having a captain who plays defense go up on a set piece and bury it from another senior, it was fantastic. Kegan played a great pass over there.”That goal was just the beginning.Burke, another senior, scored off an assist from classmate Brian Bachmann just six minutes after Udstuen’s goal. It was Burke’s first goal of the season, and his next two came quickly afterward.“After the first one you kind of relax more and your head is in the mindframe of scoring more,” Burke said. He got his next chance two minutes later, in the 15th minute, following a handball foul by CMR right in front of the goal. Burke drilled the penalty shot past Huestis for a 3-0 lead.In the 20th minute, senior Chase Stohlmann shot from the right and was pushed away. But he was credited with an assist after Burke located the rebound and scored for the third time in seven minutes.“He’s a hungry forward,” Hietala said. “He’s always looking to run in behind, find the ball to his feet and connect with his teammates. You need a goal scorer who is always looking to find the net, and he bleeds scoring goals.”CMR’s Connor Brost got the Rustlers on the scoreboard with a goal in the 32nd minute, but that’s all CMR would muster.Burke also assisted on Gallatin’s final score, a goal from senior Rowen Luehder in the 56th minute during the second half.The Raptors kept the pressure on throughout the entire contest. Several shots missed just wide or a bit high. Gallatin found a lot of success running breakaway plays down both sidelines to get aspiring goal scorers in space to operate.“We’re best friends off the field so we trust everybody, and we’re very loud on the field so we know when everybody’s running or behind. I think that shows we’re a faster team up top,” Burke said. “It shows we have more potential than we showed today. Down the road, we have more threats than the three guys who scored today.”Saturday’s burst of scoring was a point of pride. Hietala said the goal is now consistency.“It takes a lot of courage to play together, move the ball and try to play at a high speed,” he said. “Today was a good step to keep the ball moving and create good chances, but we do have a lot of work ahead to get to the speed of play where we can do that against everyone in the state.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Max Burke Ben Hietala Sport Hat Trick Nikolas Udstuen John Huestis Scorer Ball Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets