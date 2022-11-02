Gallatin is heading into the Eastern AA Divisional as the fifth seed — not the fourth seed like the previous two years.
But despite being seeded one spot lower for the tournament running Thursday through Saturday at Great Falls CMR, the Raptors almost certainly have their best team heading into this part of the season that they’ve ever had.
The team is made up of five juniors, three sophomores and just one senior — indicating a driven, young team at such a new school.
“The team environment has been completely amazing,” said Jaeli Jenkins, the team’s senior who transferred in this year from Class C Shields Valley. “They’ve all worked so hard, and I’ve played some of them in past years in club volleyball, and they all are just so hard-working.”
Jenkins’ familiarity with some of Gallatin’s players through that club circuit helped influence her decision to transfer for her final high school year.
“I knew the team was really good,” Jenkins said.
She has hopes of playing volleyball or basketball in college, and she felt her chances of getting to that point were greater if she were playing in a higher classification. Gallatin assistant coach Jade Schmidt was also Jenkins’ coach at Crazy Mountain Volleyball, making the transition to the Raptors even smoother.
As the only senior, Jenkins is relied on to keep morale and energy high — something she’s quite good at, as the outside hitter is among the most boisterous celebrators of each Raptors point.
“She definitely came in from the beginning and was able to bring in a missing piece,” head coach Erika Gustavsen said. “That’s been nice, having that kind of consistency and confidence.”
Jenkins was a Class C all-state pick in volleyball as both a sophomore and junior, and an all-state basketball selection as a junior. Last year was her first year doing track and field since middle school, and she placed 18th at the Class C meet in the 300-meter hurdles (personal record 51.51 seconds) and eighth in the javelin (118 feet, 8 inches).
Jenkins is plenty athletic, and her skill set has transferred well to playing in the state’s largest classification. She said her club volleyball team probably helped prepare her for this level, to say nothing of also competing in the same district as 2021 Class C champions Manhattan Christian and third-place team White Sulphur Springs. Those teams, like most Class AA teams, boast big blockers and strong hitters.
“I would say the thing I’ve had to work on the most has been my passing because it is really good hits coming at you every single ball because everybody’s so amazing,” Jenkins said.
In addition to her direction as a senior, Jenkins is among the team’s leaders in kills, joining sophomore middle blocker Cadence Lundgren and junior outside hitter Karsen Breeding.
The Raptors are perhaps younger than most other teams, but Gustavsen said they’ve prepared for a high-stakes tournament by playing in the loaded Eastern AA all season.
“We’ve been saying since tryouts our goal is to make it to the state tournament. Everything you do is for that, and we know this is the next step and this is the big one,” Gustavsen said. “You’ve got to show up and take care of business here to make it to the state tournament, and it’s not going to be an easy road.
“But I also think we’re doing a lot of things really well. If we show up and play well, I think we’re going to give ourselves a shot.”
Jenkins never made it to state with Shields Valley in basketball or volleyball, and she’s hoping to change that with Gallatin. Two wins at the divisional would get her and the Raptors to state for the first time.
“We’re very hungry for it, but the expectation is that we will be there,” Jenkins said. “I’m itching for it to finally be Thursday.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.