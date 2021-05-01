Great Falls CMR picked up dual wins against Gallatin on Friday. The boys won 78-67, and the girls won 81-59.
For Gallatin’s boys, Noah Dahlke won the 100 meters (11.49 seconds) and 200 (23.2 seconds), Carson Steckelberg won the 1,600 (4:41.59) and the 3,200 (10:26.08) and Thomas Hicks won the 800 (2:06.0). Tyler Gilman won the 110 hurdles (16.76 seconds), 300 hurdles (42.58 seconds) and the long jump (20 feet, 10.5 inches). Landry Cooley won the javelin with a toss of 146-3.
For the Raptors girls team, Lily MacFarlane won the 400 (1:03.61) and the 1,600 (5:33.59), Leyna Yenny won the 800 (2:36.01) and Penelope MacFarlane won the 3,200 (12:50.01). Tesse Kamps won the shot put (34-1.5), and Molly O’Connor won the javelin (102-8). Whitney Schlender won the high jump (4-11).
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.