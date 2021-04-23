Gallatin junior Whitney Schlender became the school’s second state qualifier this season by clearing 5 feet, 1 inch in the girls high jump on Thursday in a dual meet at Billings Skyview.
Schlender and sophomore teammate Olivia Collins tied for first in the event. Collins previously qualified for the event at state with a mark of 5-2 earlier this season.
Elsewhere on Thursday, Gallatin excelled in the middle- and long-distance events on the track.
In the 400 meters, Garrett Dahlke won the boys race (54.38 seconds) and Collins won the girls (1:03.27). The Raptors also swept the 800 meters, with wins from Thomas Hicks (2:11.99) and Lily MacFarlane (2:31.98). The same was true in the 1,600 meters, where Carson Steckelberg (4:46.25) and MacFarlane (5:36.17) also picked up wins. For good measure, Steckelberg added a win in the 3,200 meters (10:28.82).
In the throws, Tesse Kamps won the girls shot put with a toss of 34 feet, 4 inches. Eddie Williams won the boys discus with a mark of 111-10.
Noah Dahlke won the boys 100 meters in 11.69 seconds.
Tyler Gilman, Nikolas Udstuen, Christian Heck and Noah Dahlke teamed up to win the boys 400-meter relay in 45.63 seconds. Nolan Gyselman, Garrett Dahlke, Bryce Tasker and Udstuen won the boys 1,600-meter relay in 3:45.10.
Skyview won both sides of the dual. The Falcons boys team won 137.33-124.66. Skyview’s girls won 162.5-97.5.
