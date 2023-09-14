Gallatin had trailed most of the second set, but a late run surged the Raptors into a tie with Billings Senior.
After an attack error by the Broncs, suddenly Gallatin was looking at set-point and a chance for a 2-0 lead.
Taylor Speake lofted the ball on her serve, just high enough to make a trio of Senior players on the other side all believe that one of their teammates would reach for it. None did, and the Raptors completed their middle-set comeback.
A win in the third set wrapped up Gallatin’s sweep of the previously undefeated Broncs, the defending state champions, on Thursday in the Raptors’ gym.
The outcome served as a statement victory against a team that had lost just one set all year entering the contest.
“We do bear crawls if we miss a serve, so when I aced that I knew no bear crawls,” Speake said, laughing. “It felt really good, especially since my team was so hype after.”
Gallatin won by set scores of 25-20, 25-23, 25-19.
To beat Senior so decisively showed tremendous growth for the Raptors, who are hoping to build on last season’s fourth-place finish at the state tournament. They’re off to a good start, with an 8-1 overall record and a 2-1 mark in the Eastern AA. The team’s only loss came in five sets to Billings West in a match Gallatin led 2-0. The three sets the Golden Bears won to complete the reverse sweep are the only three sets Gallatin has lost this season.
“I think this is a team that thrives on playing really good competition,” head coach Erika Gustavsen said of her players. “I think the best of us comes out against good teams, and (Senior’s) a good team. From where we’ve come at the end of last season to now is pretty remarkable and something I’m really proud of.”
Gallatin led for almost all of the opening set against Senior, going ahead for good at 5-4 on a Broncs serving error. The Raptors quickly built that lead to 12-4 with an array of kills from Makayla Coleman, Karsen Breeding and Speake.
Gallatin’s lead swelled to 18-9 before the Broncs narrowed the score near the end, but a Coleman kill gave the set to the Raptors.
Gallatin got out to a 6-1 lead in the second set, but Senior’s strong play at the net brought the score back to even. Eva Blatchford combined for blocks with Piper Jette and Maddie Swanson to win consecutive points and tie the set 7-7.
A Senior kill then gave that side the lead, which stretched to 13-9 at its highest point. Gallatin retaliated with a pair of Emma Hardman kills sandwiched around an ace from Speake. Later, Hardman struck for three straight kills to give Gallatin a 16-14 advantage.
Hardman finished with 10 kills, with more than half of them coming in the second set.
“She’s really come a long way. Last year, Emma played three different positions for us,” Gustavsen said. “For her to settle into that outside role has been really awesome to see. … When she connects, she can put down a good ball.”
Senior muscled back into the second set, taking several leads down the stretch to put the pressure on the host team. A Gallatin attack error gave Senior a 23-22 lead, but a Hardman kill knotted the score again. Senior’s own attack error and Speake’s impactful ace then gave the set to Gallatin.
“We keep everyone in check (defensively),” Speake said of the team’s ability to contend against Senior’s offense. “Whenever we get down, we tell each other ‘green light’ and we laugh about something and we just make sure we do our jobs.”
The Raptors never trailed in the third set and led by as many as seven points at one time. Cadence Lundgren had a solo block for Gallatin’s 24th point, and she combined with Hardman for a block on the final point. It was a fitting end to an evening in which Gallatin was challenged by never overmatched.
“There wasn’t ever any point where I looked out at them and thought that they didn’t believe,” Gustavsen said.
Speake finished with three aces and 12 digs. Lundgren tallied four blocks. Avery Moen had two aces and nine digs, and Addie Swanson dished out 27 assists. Hadley Holmquist contributed two blocks, and Ashlyn Cataldo collected 10 digs.
Breeding finished with two aces and three blocks, and her 11 kills helped her eclipse 1,000 kills in her high school career, which includes her freshman and sophomore seasons in Jackson, Wyoming.
“It’s super awesome,” Breeding said of the accomplishment, which was acknowledged after the match with balloons and pictures. “It’s something I’ve really been working toward my whole high school career, so I’m excited to meet that goal.”
Her team’s collective accomplishment of beating Senior will remain one of her primary takeaways from the evening.
“We’ve always talked about we’re going to be one of the top teams,” Breeding said, “and I feel like we finally are this year.”
