Late in the second half, Gallatin’s Olivia Collins won a race to the ball in the left corner against a Billings Senior defender.
Collins secured possession and shook free of the contending Bronc on her way back toward the Senior goal. She shot quickly, but Kendal Tucker made the initial stop. Raptors forward Emery Streets was there in front of the goal for the rebound, but her attempt at the net was also blocked. Collins settled the ball on the ensuing rebound and buried it past Tucker.
“At that point of the game we just needed to go forward,” Collins said. “It was getting closer to the end and the score was tight. Whenever we have an opportunity, we do our best to try to take advantage of it.”
The celebration for the go-ahead goal was short-lived, as the Broncs responded with a score back on their end. Eventually time ran out for both teams, and they settled for a 2-2 tie at Bozeman Sports Park.
Collins scored both goals for Gallatin (2-0-1) — the one at the end along with one around the 23-minute mark of the first half. She was matched by Senior’s Bea Bentler’s two goals, which both came after halftime.
The tie was clearly not the preferred outcome, but it’s something the team will have to get past.
“Obviously we have to accept it, it happens. You’re not going to win every game in a season,” Collins said. “You’re going to have your ups and downs, and I think it was a good game and a great learning opportunity for us.”
Bentler’s goals were both closely contested by Gallatin goalkeeper Isabella Donaghey.
“Kudos to them,” Raptors head coach Joel Ganey said. “They fought hard and took advantage of the chances they had.”
In the second half especially, Gallatin had a fair number of scoring opportunities. Natalie Sippos and Kira Tsukamoto each had shots go over the goal, and Sippos later had a lower shot on goal saved by Tucker. Auna Flohr also put a shot on goal after Collins’ second score, but it was saved as well.
“I thought we created a decent amount of chances. I think we could have created better chances,” Ganey said. “But the chances we did have, maybe we didn’t take advantage of them as well as we needed to.”
For a short while, though, it looked as though Collins’ second goal would go down as the game-winner. Given the work that went into the score from her and Streets, it was a gritty sequence.
“That’s where you want your forwards, in front of the goal,” Ganey said. “I think in the first half we resorted to going wide a lot, so at halftime we were like, ‘Let’s try to get in more centrally,’ which we did on that one. … Liv and I had also talked about squaring up and going at them, dribble a little bit and see if you can create something that way. I thought she did really well there and then Emery being in the right spot to keep it alive and keep it going, that’s what you hope for.”
Added Collins: “Not every goal is going to be pretty. You’ve just got to stick it out until you get the goal.”
In the game’s final seconds, Gallatin’s Tessa Scott kicked from the corner but was a little too high, missing a few teammates’ heads in front of the goal. The Broncs (2-1-1) secured possession and kicked it out of bounds to expire the clock.
Grappling with the tie is difficult, but the Raptors are determined to learn from the outcome. It was still only the Raptors’ third game of the season. They cannot be, and don’t want to be, a finished product after such a short time.
“I think our team chemistry is going along pretty smoothly,” Collins said. “There are just some things we need to work on in practice that specific teams challenge us with. Overall I think we’re going to get there, we’re going to grow. We always do. It’s going to take some time. I’m happy with where we are right now, and I think everybody else should be as well.”
