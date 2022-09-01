Let the news come to you

Late in the second half, Gallatin’s Olivia Collins won a race to the ball in the left corner against a Billings Senior defender.

Collins secured possession and shook free of the contending Bronc on her way back toward the Senior goal. She shot quickly, but Kendal Tucker made the initial stop. Raptors forward Emery Streets was there in front of the goal for the rebound, but her attempt at the net was also blocked. Collins settled the ball on the ensuing rebound and buried it past Tucker.

“At that point of the game we just needed to go forward,” Collins said. “It was getting closer to the end and the score was tight. Whenever we have an opportunity, we do our best to try to take advantage of it.”

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

